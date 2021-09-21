Great Panther Mining Ltd. Secures $25 Million in New Credit Facilities

VANCOUVER, Sept. 21, 2021 - Great Panther Mining Ltd. (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, announces that it has entered into a $20 million gold doré prepayment agreement (the "Doré Agreement") with Asahi Refining Canada Ltd. ("Asahi"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Holdings, Inc., as well as a $5 million lead concentrate prepayment agreement (the "Concentrate Agreement") with Samsung C&T U.K. Ltd. ("Samsung"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung C&T Corporation.

"The new credit facilities contribute an additional $25 million in working capital funding, providing us with increased financial strength and flexibility to execute on our objectives of replacing resources, extending mine life, and unlocking the regional potential of the Tucano Gold Mine," stated Sandra Daycock, Great Panther's Chief Financial Officer. "We thank our lenders for their continued support and endorsement of the long-term potential of our assets."

Rob Henderson, President and CEO of Great Panther, added: "We have long-standing and highly valued relationships with both Asahi and Samsung and these transactions further solidify those partnerships. Our goal is to grow the Company with the objective of safely, sustainably and profitably producing gold and silver for the benefit of all our stakeholders. This year has not been without its challenges; however, we remain committed to generating shared value through our operations and these new funding facilities are a testament to our lenders' support of and belief in this mission."

Under the Doré Agreement, Asahi has agreed to advance a $20 million prepayment (the "Asahi Advance") to Great Panther in consideration for the equivalent value in gold ("the Prepaid Doré"), to be delivered over a 12-month period in installments of equal value commencing in April 2022. The Prepaid Doré will be sold at a 0.5% discount to the spot price of gold at the time of delivery and will be used to offset repayments of the Asahi Advance. The Asahi Advance will bear interest at an annual rate of 1-month USD LIBOR plus 4.75% and is secured by a pledge of all equity interests in Great Panther's Brazilian subsidiary, Mina Tucano Ltda, which owns the Tucano Gold Mine. Great Panther has a full option for early repayment of the Asahi Advance, subject to a 3% penalty applied to the outstanding balance at the time of repayment. The Doré Agreement also provides exclusivity on refining and gold sales for 100% of the remaining production of the Tucano Gold Mine during the term of the agreement.

Under the Concentrate Agreement, Samsung has agreed to advance a $5 million prepayment (the "Samsung Advance") to Great Panther's Mexican subsidiary, Minera Mexicana El Rosario S.A. de C.V. ("MMR") in consideration for exclusive offtake of the lead concentrate production from the Topia Mine ("the Concentrate"), up to a maximum contract quantity of 5400 DMT representing approximately 21 months of production from the mine. The Concentrate Agreement also gives Samsung a right of first offer on an additional 12 months of concentrate. The Samsung Advance has an 18-month term and will be repaid in equal monthly instalments commencing in April 2022. It will bear interest at an annual rate of 3-month USD LIBOR plus 6.5% and will be secured by a pledge of all equity interests in MMR. MMR has a full option for early repayment of the Advance, subject to a 3% penalty applied to the outstanding balance. The remaining balance of $3.2 million on the Company's existing gold doré agreement with Samsung has been repaid in full and cancelled and the pledge of shares to Samsung of the Company's shares in Mina Tucano Ltda has been released. Samsung's right of offer for concentrates produced from the Company's Coricancha Mine project in certain circumstances remains in effect.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, an advanced development project and a large land package with district-scale potential. Great Panther is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

Fiona Grant Leydier, Vice President, Investor Relations


