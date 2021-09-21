Sidoti: Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference
Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 130 Presenting Companies
Wednesday and Thursday, September 22 - 23, 2021
NEW YORK, September 21, 2021 - Sidoti & Company, LLC proudly releases the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for its Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference, to be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, and Thursday, September 23, 2021.
|
Virtual Agenda - Wednesday, September 22nd - All Times EDT
|
Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting
|
8:30-9:00
|
Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)
|
****
|
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)
|
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)
|
Kforce Inc. (KFRC)
|
Crawford and Company (CRD-B)
|
9:15-9:45
|
Vishay Precision Group (VPG)
|
Global Industrial Company (GIC)
|
ICF (ICFI)
|
UNIFI (UFI)
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)
|
LICT Corporation (LICT)
|
10:00-10:30
|
UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT)
|
Albany International (AIN)
|
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)
|
Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT)
|
Huron Consulting Group (HURN)
|
Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF)
|
10:45-11:15
|
Unisys (UIS)
|
Kadant Inc. (KAI)
|
Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
|
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT)
|
VSE Corporation (VSEC)
|
Alico, Inc. (ALCO)
|
11:30-12:00
|
ePlus Technology (PLUS)
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE)
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT)
|
Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
|
Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)
|
Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)
|
12:15-12:45
|
CTS Corporation (CTS)
|
Titan International, Inc. (TWI)
|
TrueBlue (TBI)
|
Casey's General Store (CASY)
|
Spire Inc. (SR)
|
****
|
1:00-1:30
|
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)
|
Mastech Digital, Inc. (MHH)
|
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
|
IDACORP, Inc. (IDA)
|
Neenah, Inc (NP)
|
1:45-2:15
|
Intelligent Systems Corp (INS)
|
Modine Mfg. Company (MOD)
|
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)
|
Glatfelter Corporation (GLT)
|
Resources Connection (RGP)
|
Viad Corp (VVI)
|
2:30-3:00
|
Kopin Corporation (KOPN)
|
SPX Corporation (SPXC)
|
PyroGenesis Canada Inc (PYR)
|
Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)
|
****
|
Dundee Precious Metals (DPM)
|
3:15-3:45
|
****
|
Hillenbrand (HI)
|
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
|
Pitney Bowes (PBI)
|
Charles River Associates (CRAI)
|
Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)
|
4:00-4:30
|
A10 NETWORKS (ATEN)
|
Graham Corporation (GHM)
|
****
|
Shoe Carnival (SCVL)
|
SP Plus Corporation (SP)
|
Kimball International (KBAL)
|
1x1s Only
|
American Woodmark (AMWD)
|
Heritage Insurance Hldgs. (HRTG)
|
Insperity (NSP)
|
OneSpan (OSPN)
|
****
|
****
|
Virtual Agenda - Thursday, September 23rd - All Times EDT
|
Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting
|
8:30-9:00
|
****
|
International Seaways (INSW)
|
ZEN Graphene Solutions (ZENYF)
|
Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
|
Matthews International (MATW)
|
Quaker Houghton (KWR)
|
9:15-9:45
|
****
|
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)
|
****
|
Encore Wire (WIRE)
|
Mistras Group (MG)
|
The Metals Company (TMC)
|
10:00-10:30
|
Kimball Electronics (KE)
|
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL)
|
Team, Inc. (TISI)
|
****
|
Matrix Service Company (MTRX)
|
Tecnoglass (TGLS)
|
10:45-11:15
|
Methode Electronics (MEI)
|
Ashford Inc. (AINC)
|
Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP)
|
1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. (FLWS)
|
Genie Energy (GNE)
|
Griffon Corporation (GFF)
|
11:30-12:00
|
TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT)
|
EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)
|
****
|
Stagwell Inc. (STGW)
|
****
|
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK)
|
12:15-12:45
|
Startek, Inc. (SRT)
|
Alamo Group Inc (ALG)
|
Brady Corporation (BRC)
|
ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)
|
Comfort Systems USA (FIX)
|
****
|
1:00-1:30
|
Connection (CNXN)
|
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
|
Avista Corporation (AVA)
|
G5 Entertainment AB (GENTF)
|
Korn Ferry (KFY)
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD)
|
1:45-2:15
|
Information Services Group, Inc. (III)
|
USD Partners LP (USDP)
|
Turning Point Brands (TPB)
|
Thunderbird Entertainment (THBRF)
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK)
|
Standex International (SXI)
|
2:30-3:00
|
Forrester Research (FORR)
|
Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX)
|
American Battery Technology (ABML)
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)
|
Ranpak Holdings (PACK)
|
McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)
|
3:15-3:45
|
Universal Electronics (UEIC)
|
Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
|
Midwest Holding (MDWT)
|
****
|
CSG (CSGS)
|
Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)
|
4:00-4:30
|
Poly (Plantronics, Inc. (POLY)
|
RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)
|
Axos Financial, Inc. (AX)
|
Reservoir Media (RSVR)
|
NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)
|
Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)
|
1x1s Only
|
Apogee Enterprises (APOG)
|
Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)
|
GATX Corp (GATX)
|
Strategic Education Inc (STRA)
|
Kirkland's (KIRK)
|
Farmer Brothers (FARM)
|
****
|
****
|
Heritage Insurance Hldgs. (HRTG)
|
Stride Inc. (LRN)
|
****
|
****
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small cap and micro cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small cap and micro cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small cap and micro cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
Contact
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com
SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC
