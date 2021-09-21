Renforth Presenting at Global Mining Symposium Weds. Sept 22 Surimeau Exploration Update

September 21, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a corporate presentation will be made online to any interested parties at the Global Mining Symposium presented by The Northern Miner on Wednesday September 22 at 11:40 am EST, registration is free.

In addition to this the previously announced fall field work at Surimeau has commenced with the chipping almost completed and the mobilization of the stripping crew and their equipment ongoing. Renforth's geological team will be in the field later this week in order to prospect and sample as the stripping progresses.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a 15,569m drill program which has been recently completed. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this Renforth wholly owns the 260 km2 Surimeau District Property with several areas of historically identified polymetallic and gold mineralization. This includes the Victoria West occurrence, Renforth's current focus, interpreted to be a nickel-containing ultramafic unit, juxtaposed with VMS-style copper-zinc mineralization which occurs over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Surimeau. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$5 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 05/14/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

