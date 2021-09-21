CAVU Provides Overview of 2021 Drilling on Hopper Copper-Gold Project

Vancouver, September 21, 2021 - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTC: CAVVF) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an overview of the 2021 drilling campaign on the Hopper copper-gold project located in the Yukon. The Hopper project is in the traditional territory of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations.

Highlights

The skarn, now named "Copper Castle", mineralized footprint expanded from 433,000 m 2 to 507,000 m 2 , a 16% increase

to 507,000 m , a 16% increase Visual inspection indicates mineralized skarn horizons intersected in every hole at Copper Castle

Mineralized margin of a porphyry intrusion intersected from surface to 200m depth through testing of three complementary datasets with one hole

Drilling results are expected to be returned from MS Analytical Langley soon

The footprint of mineralization at Copper Castle increased by 16%, after CAVU's inaugural drill campaign. Mineralization at Copper Castle occurs over a strike length of 1350m.The holes targeted skarn extensions, geophysical targets, and undrilled showings. Copper Castle remains open to all directions but the north, where it is cut off by the Hopper intrusion where the Company has discovered porphyry mineralization.

"We are very happy with the results of the drilling on the Hopper," stated Jaap Verbaas, CEO of CAVU. "Despite border restrictions and supply chain issues, which are amplified in Canada's north, CAVU drilled 1119m in six holes. The first five holes increased the footprint of Copper Castle considerably. The sixth hole intersected the low-grade shell normally found around mineralized porphyry cores. This hole represents a major development on the project as it proves the occurrence of a mineralized porphyry. These holes lay the foundation for a larger program in 2022 during which we will vector towards the center of the porphyry target and further increase the Copper Castle footprint."

Copper Castle skarn exploration

Five holes were drilled in the Copper Castle skarn in 2021. The holes were designed to test certain geophysical targets such as EM and magnetic targets while at the same time infilling and extending the mineralized envelope. As a result, the mineralized footprint of the skarn increased considerably, and the company expects this will increase further to the south, west and east.

Figure 1. Copper Castle collars on an EM AdTau anomaly map (scale 0-1 msec). Photos show: top) magnetite, chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite skarn in HOP21-DDH-01 at 66.07 (top) and, carbonate, magnetite and chalcopyrite skarn in HOP21-DDH-02 at 79.15m (bottom).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7764/97114_22dfe7c004733921_001full.jpg

Hopper porphyry exploration

HOP21-DDH-06 was collared in a porphyry target (Figure 2) and designed to test three separate datasets (magnetic, induced polarization,and soil geochemistry). The result identified which datasets are best utilized for targeting shallow porphyry mineralization. The hole intersected chlorite altered (propylitic) monzonite locally cut by vein-controlled potassic alteration and mineralized porphyry dykes. Mineralization includes minor vein-hosted to disseminated chalcopyrite (average <0.3% chalcopyrite from 0 - 200m), the latter overprinting primary mafic sites. Potassic alteration is a marker for high-temperature alteration in porphyry centers. The three intended datasets were successfully tested and give the company a clear strategy for porphyry exploration. The alteration and mineralogy indicates that HOP21-DDH-06 intersected the margin of a Cu-Mo porphyry system, proximal to a porphyry center.





Figure 2. Porphyry target exploration. Photos show typical vein-controlled potassic alteration (top) and pervasive propylitic alteration (bottom) from 0 - 200m.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7764/97114_22dfe7c004733921_002full.jpg

Collar table

Table 1. 2021 Drill collars

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth Zone Name HOP21-DDH-01 397674.7 6794636.0 1177.8 269.4 -69.7 83 Copper Castle HOP21-DDH-02 397711.2 6794599.2 1186.3 271.9 -68.3 128 Copper Castle HOP21-DDH-03 397738.5 6794569.6 1189.7 271.1 -69.9 146 Copper Castle HOP21-DDH-04 397505.9 6795295.9 1285.6 281.0 -74.4 251 Copper Castle HOP21-DDH-05 397217.4 6795562.8 1280.9 299.2 -60.5 209 Copper Castle HOP21-DDH-06 397679.3 6797243.4 1362.1 105.6 -74.9 302 Porphyry Target

About the Hopper

The Hopper is a road accessible porphyry-skarn project in southern Yukon. The project is under option for a 70% interest from Strategic Metals, a renowned Yukon Project Generator. The project is 2.5 hours by car from the city of Whitehorse and located 50km north of Haines Junction. The Otter Falls hydroelectric power station is 22km south of the claim.

Engagement of Investor Relations Firm

CAVU is also pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor/public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community. The contract is for an initial term of 3 months at a cost of US$110,000.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings multiple decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

QAQC and Data Verification

The current drill samples will be sent to MS Analytical Langley, an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory for analysis along with 5% QA/QC samples consisting of certified blanks, standards and field duplicates, for assay. The information presented above is based on recently drilled core which has been mineralogically assessed by geologists on-site.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within the news release.

About CAVU Mining Corp.

CAVU Mining Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its flagship Hopper Copper-Gold Project in the Yukon and continues to evaluate complimentary mineral projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

