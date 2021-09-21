Altair Appoints Investor Relations Team

Vancouver, September 21, 2021 - Altair Resources Inc. (TSXV: AVX) (OTC: AAEEF) (FSE: 90AA) ("Altair" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Fraser Ruth as Manager of Investor Relations and the engagement of Kirsti Mattson as a Media Relations Consultant. Fraser and Kirsti are key components in Altair's strategy to raise its profile with current and potential investors and the media as the Company moves forward with the exploration program in Burkina Faso and Nevada and the exploration and production projects in Kazakhstan.

George S. Young, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Fraser and Kirsti to our team. Fraser will give Altair a strong presence in the market and amongst investors. Kirsti's extensive experience and contacts will help raise the profile of the Company within the mining and financial communities. These moves are important as we continue our programs on multiple properties in West Africa and Central Asia."

Prior to joining Altair, Fraser worked for a Toronto-based investor relations and corporate communications consulting firm. Fraser focused on helping junior mining and resource companies engage new, existing and prospective shareholders to increase awareness, gain access to capital and create shareholder value. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Marketing. With a diversified background in investor relations and communications, Fraser will be focusing on raising the Company's visibility within the investment community.

Kirsti Mattson has over 30 years of experience in media and corporate communications with a focus on junior precious metal exploration and development companies.

Fraser and Kirsti will be granted stock options in Altair at the discretion of the Directors and in accordance with Altair's stock option plan and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Altair Resources Inc.

Altair is an emerging mid-tier gold and precious metal company rapidly progressing toward production. Altair recently announced the signing of a binding agreement for the purchase of the Marbera 2 permits in Burkina Faso, hosting historic resources of over 1.3 million ounces of gold as shown by over 387,000 meters of drilling and 294,000 samples.

The company also recently announced an agreement for the acquisition of two gold-producing properties in Kazakhstan containing a total historic indicated resource of 947,900 ounces of gold, open pit and underground, and a total historic inferred resource of 892,600 oz of gold, open pit and underground, with current aggregate gold production at the two properties of approximately 21,000 ounces of gold per year from the oxide zones of each property. The in situ acquisition cost of these gold-producing assets is $58 per ounce.

Altair also has rights to acquire a 65 percent interest in the Simon gold and silver property located in the state of Nevada. A past producer, the Simon property presents an excellent opportunity for adding value, employing low-cost exploration activities to identify prime drilling sites in six anomalous zones previously identified with gold, silver and copper mineralization. The Simon property lies within the region that hosts the prolific Tonopah district, the Round Mountain gold mine and numerous other successful mining projects.

