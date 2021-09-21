Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

15:45 Uhr  |  PR Newswire
Strong Stockholder Support Enables All Proxy Proposals to Pass

ELKO, Sept. 21, 2021 - U.S. Gold Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, today announced the results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on September 20, 2021.

The following proposals were approved by the Company's stockholders at the Meeting:

  • Election of five directors George Bee, Ryan Zinke, Robert Schafer, Tara Gilfillan and Michael Waldkirch, to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified; and
  • Ratification of Marcum, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accountant for its fiscal year ending April 30, 2022.

George Bee, U.S. Gold Corp.'s President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, stated, "We are pleased that all the proxy proposals passed successfully at our Annual Meeting of Stockholders with strong stockholder support. On behalf of U.S. Gold Corp., our Board and entire management team, I would like to personally thank all of our stockholders for taking the time to vote and for their support. I look forward to working closely with our Board and updating our stockholders on our future exploration efforts."

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.gold
www.usgoldcorp.gold

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-announces-results-of-its-2021-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301381567.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A2P14K
US90291C2017
www.usgoldcorp.gold
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap