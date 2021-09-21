Providence Gold Mines Announces McCarthy Mine Results 3.77 Kg Sample Yields 77.0 to 97.0 Grams Gold

VANCOUVER, September 21, 2021 - Providence Gold Mining Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) is pleased to report that a 3.77 Kg sample of quartz material taken from the surface at the McCarthy mine yielded gold values of 77.0 to 97.0 grams.

Historical records indicate that until 1916 the McCarthy mine produced multi-ounce material over a width of 2 to 3 meters to a depth below surface of less than 60 meters. An underground drift was designed but not followed through on McCarthy gold deposit.

Samples were sent to Bureau Vertis in Sparks, Nevada for analysis using FA430 fire assay fusion with AAS finish.

The recent exploration program focused on the area surrounding the McCarthy mine. Two trenches were dug with a Spidex excavator some 90-meters south of the mine. One target remains untested due to the steepness of the hillside which exceeded the ability of the excavator.

Assaying of samples collected along a 100-meter strike length exposing a lode structure 1.0 to 1.4 meters wide returned anomalous gold values ranging from 400 to 700 ppb. The overall width (10 to 20 meters) and intensity of the alteration bloom (which is mostly in the footwall beneath the 45-to-50-degree NE dipping lode) suggests potential for a high-grade offshoot target at a vertical depth of approximately 90 meters.



Click Image To View Full Size

Further modeling is currently underway. Once completed we plan to drill 3,000 to 4,000 meters of HQ core within and beneath the historical Providence, Fairplay, McCarthy, Mexican, Consuelo, Goodenough, and Bonita historic high-grade mines.

Qualified Personnel:

Dr. Lee Groat Ph.D., P.Geo is the Company's qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release).

Mark Payne P. Geo is registered in the State of California is working under the direct supervision of Lee Groat P.Geo Q.P.

Image shown here is the MacCarthy Adit.

About Providence Gold Mines Inc.

Providence Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development Company holding an option to purchase 100% interest in the Providence Group of Gold mines near the City of Sonora California.

