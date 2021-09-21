Canstar Announces Matthieu Lapointe as VP, Exploration, and Provides an Exploration Update

Toronto, September 21, 2021 - Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROX) & (OTC:CSRNF) ("Canstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has hired Matthieu (Matt) Lapointe, P.Geo, as Vice President, Exploration, effective immediately.

Mr. Lapointe, P.Geo. has over 15 years of greenfield and brownfield precious metal exploration throughout Canada and internationally. Most recently Mr. Lapointe was VP Exploration at Labrador Gold Corp., where he led the team that discovered the Big Vein on the Kingsway property in Newfoundland. Mr. Lapointe's previous experience includes being Chief Geologist at TMAC Resources ("TMAC"), Senior Project Geologist at IAMGOLD, and Geologist at Sabina Gold & Silver. At TMAC, Mr. Lapointe developed exploration strategy and managed regional exploration of the 1,600 km2 Hope Bay Project in Nunavut, including brownfield targeting at the active Doris gold mine and two advanced stage gold deposits.

Rob Bruggeman, President & CEO of Canstar, commented: "I am delighted to have Matt Lapointe join Canstar to lead our growing exploration team. Our Golden Baie project has gold showings over a considerable distance. With his extensive gold exploration experience, Mr. Lapointe is well suited to lead the exploration efforts to turn some of these gold occurrences to new discoveries."

Matt Lapointe stated: "The Golden Baie project is a large, prospective land package that is largely underexplored for orogenic gold mineralization despite the favorably-aged tectonostratigraphy, regional-scale structures and abundant gold occurrences. I am very excited to be a member of the Canstar team and look forward to working with the company to advance its current prospects and develop a robust pipeline of exploration targets."

Dawn Evans-Lamswood, previous Vice President, Exploration, is no longer with the Company. Canstar thanks Ms. Evans-Lamswood for her contributions and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

Golden Baie Exploration Update

The Company is pleased to announce that the initial diamond drill program on the Golden Baie project has now been completed. In total, 62 holes were drilled for 5,734 metres. One-half of the drill holes were drilled on the Kendell Target and the remainder were drilled on the Blow Out Target and other targets on trend to the southwest of Blow Out.

Initial assays from the drill program included 9.64 g/t Au over 7.75 metres in hole GB-21-01 (reported on August 19, 2021). Assays for the remaining holes, as well as numerous grab samples from ongoing prospecting activity, are pending. The Company will be announcing the assay results from the drill program over the next several months.

Canstar is also pleased to announce that an airborne LiDAR survey has been completed on the entire 62,175 hectare Golden Baie property. The LiDAR survey results will aid with structural interpretation and target generation on the Golden Baie property, especially in areas with thicker till cover.

The Company is currently reviewing the preliminary drill results and LiDAR data in order to design the next phase of the exploration program on Golden Baie, which is expected to include some additional drilling.

Acknowledgements

Canstar wishes to acknowledge the financial support of the 2021 exploration program through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Qualified Person

Bob Patey, B.Sc., P.Geo, Senior Geologist of Canstar, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, is responsible for the scientific and technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

About Canstar Resources Inc.

Canstar is focused on the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Canstar has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Baie Project, a large claim package (62,175 hectares) with recently discovered, multiple outcropping gold occurrences on a major structural trend in south Newfoundland. The Company also holds the Buchans-Mary March project and other mineral exploration properties in Newfoundland. Canstar Resources is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROX and trades on the OTCPK under the symbol CSRNF.

