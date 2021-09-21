Andean Precious Metals Announces Change of CEO

Toronto, September 21, 2021 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQB: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a leading Latin-American silver producer, today announced that Luis da Silva has stepped down from his roles as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company.

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman, stated: "On behalf of the Board and the management team, I want to thank Mr. da Silva for his contributions over the past 12 months. Mr. da Silva played a meaningful role in Andean becoming a publicly-traded company and in positioning us for the future. We remain focused on executing our strategy and realizing our vision to be a premier primary silver producer."

Effective immediately, Simon Griffiths has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Griffiths previously served as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, is a Chartered Mining Engineer and Qualified Person and has extensive global experience in the resources industry with both public and private companies. Mr. Griffiths has re-engineered major mining operations, creating significant value during senior roles with both Newcrest Mining and OceanaGold.

Pursuant to the appointment of Mr. Griffiths, he has been granted 1,762,500 restricted share units vesting equally on September 30, 2021, March 25, 2022, September 25, 2022, and March 25, 2023.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals (TSXV: APM) (OTCQB: ANPMF) is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating consistently since 2008, producing an average of over five million ounces of silver per year. The Company is also exploring its wholly-owned San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects and seeking other accretive opportunities in Bolivia and Latin America. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.

