Rathdowney Announces Update on Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Sept. 21, 2021 - Rathdowney Resources Ltd. ("Rathdowney" or the "Company") (TSXV: RTH) announces further to its news release of July 29, 2021 regarding plans to complete a private placement, that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted the Company a 30-day extension to close the financing. All other terms for the private placement remain the same.

Chairman David J. Copeland said "The Company has announced the first tranche of the financing (see news release dated August 6, 2021), and there continues to be interest from a number of mining investment groups that are undertaking additional due diligence."

Rathdowney Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing Project Olza through permitting and into production. Project Olza is located in the Upper Silesian Mining District of southwestern Poland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

David J. Copeland, P.Eng.

Chairman

