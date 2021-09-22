Aurania Announces a Change to Its Board of Directors

Toronto, September 22, 2021 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Alfred Lenarciak has resigned from its board of directors (the "Board") for personal reasons, effective immediately. Mr. Lenarciak will be retained as a consultant to the Company for a period of one year and will provide advisory services to the Company if and when requested by the Company. Aurania's Board thanks Mr. Lenarciak for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
About Aurania Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.
