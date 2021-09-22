Benjamin Hill Releases Inaugural Drill Program Targeting Most Prospective Locations on the Sonora Gold Property

VANCOUVER, Sept. 22, 2021 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) ("BHM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their inaugural drill program for their never before drilled Sonora Gold property in the Caborca Gold belt of Sonora Mexico. The program consists of 80 strategic drill holes targeting the main mineralized structures in the Caracahui, Caracahui North, Sonora Copper, La Salada and Antenas exploration areas.



The 80 sites were selected based on detailed mapping of mineralized structures and very encouraging surface sample assay results. Drill targets have been prioritized to assess areas where surface samples revealed the highest gold values and in locations that are accessible with minimal road building and ground disturbance (Figure 1).

Benjamin Hill plans a phased approach to the drill program to maximize the value of the data collected.

The exploration areas containing the best assays from surface sampling will be the focus of the first round of drilling activity. The drill plan calls to drill four holes of approximately 200m depth per exploration area in each of the Caracahui, Caracahui North, La Salada and Sonora Copper areas. This first phase of the drill program will see approximately 3200m of diamond drilling completed.

The second phase of drilling will consist of an additional four exploratory drill holes per exploration area targeting the most prospective geochemistry.

And finally, a 1000m deep exploration hole is planned in the Caracahui area to test a large geophysical magnetic anomaly and explore for the source of mineralization. The goal of the deep exploration hole is to confirm our mineralization model which is based on the recently completed fluid inclusion study.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 1. - Proposed Drill Pads

