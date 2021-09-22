Revival Gold Completes Positive Initial Stage of 2021 Heap Leach Test Work Program

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company"), announces completion of the initial stage of the Company's 2021 heap leach metallurgical test work program for the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project ("Beartrack-Arnett") located in Idaho, USA. The work is being performed by SGS Lakefield ("SGS") under the direction of metallurgical staff from Revival Gold's engineering consultant, Wood.



Sample material, consisting of 1.94 tonnes of material from Beartrack and 0.80 tonnes of material from Arnett, was delivered to SGS in June 2021. The first stage of the test work program included head analysis, acid base accounting and bottle roll tests. The second stage of the program consists of column tests and will commence this month.

The primary goal of the test work program is to optimize Beartrack-Arnett heap leach recoveries and build on previous test work used in Revival Gold's 2020 phase one heap leach Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). Results will be used to establish recovery parameters for a heap leach Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), which is scheduled to be completed by Wood in the second half of 2022.

Bottle roll tests were undertaken at three crush sizes (12.5 mm, 25 mm and 38 mm), with nine tests per size, for a total of 27 tests. The effect of crush size on overall gold recovery was evaluated. Test results are summarized below in Tables 1 and 2 with gold grades and recoveries reported on a fire assay basis. While these results do not represent the ultimate gold extraction levels to be used in the PFS, they are generally consistent with, or more favourable than, recovery assumptions used in the PEA.

"While continuing to drill, Revival Gold is taking steps to optimize and de-risk its first phase heap leach plans for Beartrack-Arnett. Today's initial results from this year's heap leach metallurgical program are encouraging and generally consistent with, or more favourable than, the recovery assumptions used in our PEA," said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. "Final results from the current metallurgical program, including results from the column tests underway, along with results from the past two year's exploration drilling, will establish the foundation for a mineral resource update in early 2022, a PFS by the end of 2022 and, potentially, a subsequent decision to proceed with the first phase restart of heap leach gold production at Beartrack-Arnett."

Table 1: Beartrack Bottle Roll Test Results

Beartrack Sample1 Test No. Crush Size Calculate Head Grade 30 Day Gold Extraction (mm) (Au g/t) (Fire Assay) Beartrack 1 38 0.41 53% Oxide #1 2 25 0.37 60% Low Grade 3 12.5 0.27 70% Beartrack 4 38 0.49 73% Oxide #2 5 25 0.51 74% Mid Grade 6 12.5 0.48 77% Beartrack 7 38 0.85 73% Oxide #3 8 25 0.62 72% High Grade 9 12.5 0.71 74% Beartrack 10 38 1.33 70% Oxide #4 11 25 0.91 70% High Grade 12 12.5 1.24 70% Beartrack 13 38 0.61 36% Transition #1 14 25 0.64 31% Low Grade 15 12.5 0.66 30% Beartrack 16 38 3.00 10% Sulfide #1 17 25 3.61 7% Low Grade 18 12.5 2.98 9% 1Samples classified by cyanide soluble gold grade.





Table 2: Arnett Bottle Roll Test Results

Arnett Sample1 Test No. Crush Size Calculate Head Grade 30 Day Gold Extraction (mm) (Au g/t) (Fire Assay) Arnett 19 38 0.27 91% Oxide #1 20 25 0.70 81% Low Grade 21 12.5 0.33 86% Arnett 22 38 0.21 91% Oxide #2 23 25 0.36 92% Mid Grade 24 12.5 0.44 90% Arnett 25 38 0.61 84% Oxide #3 26 25 0.54 86% High Grade 27 12.5 0.65 86% 1Samples classified by cyanide soluble gold grade.





The second stage of Revival Gold's metallurgical test work program will consist of twelve standard column tests including tests on Beartrack oxide, transition and sulphide mineralization, and Arnett oxide gold mineralization. The tests will also include the evaluation of a mixed sample consisting of 50% Beartrack oxide and 50% Beartrack sulphide material.

Column tests will be undertaken over 120-day, 180-day, 240-day and 360-day periods. The total program will require one year to complete. The longer test periods are intended to capture the effect of blending transition and sulfide mineralization into the leach pads with respect to metallurgical and environmental behaviour. Based on the results from the bottle roll tests reported above, columns were set to a P80 crush size of 38 mm. This size is consistent with the standard crushing system adopted in the PEA and will allow for optimal leach kinetics.

The PEA featured Beartrack-Arnett mineralization amenable to gold recovery using standard cyanide heap leach processing. This first phase project encompasses less than one third of the available mineralized material in the overall project resource. The estimated average recovery of gold from the heap leach pad in the PEA was estimated to be 60% reflecting average recoveries of 87% for oxide material, 55% for transition material and 28% for sulfide material. Historical heap leach recoveries at the Beartrack Mine averaged approximately 70% of contained gold. Historical test-work on Arnett material indicated that the material tested is highly amenable to gold recovery by cyanide leaching. Tests were leached for 48 hours and resulted in gold extractions of 85-95%.

