Tectonic Mourns the Passing of Mel E. Benson, Chairman of the Board

VANCOUVER, Sept. 22, 2021 - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is saddened to announce the passing of the Company's Chairman of the Board, Mel E. Benson.

"It is with a heavy heart and tears that I announce the passing of our beloved friend and Chairman, Mel Benson. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Tectonic team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Mel's family, friends, and colleagues," said Tony Reda, President & CEO of Tectonic. "Mel was an integral part of Tectonic's vision to be the Shift in the Game, leading by example and leaving a positive footprint wherever he went. We benefitted immensely from his kind heart, thoughtfulness, integrity, wisdom and commitment to excellence and safety. What has been truly evident during Mel's time with Tectonic was his long-standing connection with the Indigenous people of Canada and his love for his family and friends. His tribe was strong and loyal to him, and we are all blessed to have him in our lives. Mel, you ended every phone call and meeting with 'What do you need from me and how can I support you?' and I will carry on that tradition going forward. Mel, we miss and love you dearly."

Mel was appointed Chairman of Tectonic Metals Inc. in September 2019, providing leadership and a relentless commitment to the Company. Mel led with his heart and by example. His resilience, generosity, passion and love for his people were revered by all. Throughout his tenure, Mel inspired the Tectonic team with his wisdom, wit and humanity. His big heart, kindness and good humour were a conspicuous part of Tectonic team meetings, while his business acumen, focus and insights were an invaluable resource for management and his colleagues on the board.

Mel was a member of Beaver Lake Cree Nation, located in northeastern Alberta. He prided himself on being active in his community and was a member of several charitable organizations, including Director of Calgary Stampede Foundation, past Director of Hull Child and Family Services, Stars, the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and the University of Alberta Land Institute.

Mel's distinguished career included numerous awards recognizing his contributions to the community. In 2003, Mel was the recipient of a National Aboriginal Achievement Award, and in 2015, was inducted into the Aboriginal Business Hall of Fame, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was honoured with a Red Cross Service Award, an Alberta Aboriginal Recognition Award and a Business Development Award. He also received the Alberta Justice Crime Prevention Recognition Award from that province's Minister of Justice and was recognized for his contributions to the community by the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Mel retired from Exxon International and Imperial Oil Canada in 2000 after a long career as an operations manager and senior member of the project management team where he worked on international projects in West Africa and the former Soviet Union. He was also a past Director of the Fort McKay Group of Companies, a community investment organization.

Prior to his retirement from Suncor's board earlier this summer, Mel was the company's longest-serving Director, sitting on the compensation, audit and environment, health and safety committees. He was also the President of Mel E. Benson Management Services Inc., an international consulting firm working in various countries with a focus on First Nations and corporate negotiations.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

