Western Atlas Resources announces approval of its Meadowbank Project exploration permits amendment - Increased exploration footprint

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Atlas Resources Inc. ("Western Atlas" or the "Company") (TSXV: WA), is pleased to announce that it has received final approval of its Meadowbank Project exploration permits amendment. The amended permits allow for the expansion of the Company's exploration footprint and include the possibility to drill up to 20,000 meters of diamond drilling per year, and to increase a future camp capacity to a 40 person camp, if required.

The Meadowbank Project, 100% owned by Western Atlas, is located in the prime mining jurisdiction of Nunavut, Canada, adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Meadowbank mining facilities and Amaruq gold producing mine.

Fabio Capponi, CEO stated: "We are very pleased with the amendment of the water licence and land use permits which allows Western Atlas to expand the exploration of the Company's Meadowbank Project in such a meaningful way. We would like to thank the relevant authorities who have worked on the Company's file for their professionalism and timing in conducting the screening and approval process".

About Western Atlas

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WA. Western Atlas is focused on the acquisition and development of scalable precious metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions. Western Atlas's wholly owned subsidiary, 5530 Nunavut Inc., holds its interests in the Meadowbank project located in Nunavut, Canada.

