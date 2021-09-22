Fancamp Appoints Greg Ferron to Board of Directors

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Greg Ferron has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. As previously announced, Mr. Ferron has replaced Mr. Paul Ankcorn, who has stepped down from the Board.

Mr. Ferron has 20 years of mining industry and capital markets experience, and is the former director and CEO of Treasury Metals Inc. Previously, he held various corporate finance, corporate development and investor relations roles, including Laramide Resources Ltd., Treasury Metals, TMX Group, and Scotiabank. Mr. Ferron has diverse M&A experience completing joint ventures, project acquisitions, asset sales and project divestitures, including Laramide's Westwater ISR project acquisition and Treasury's merger with the Goldlund Gold Project, creating one of Canada's largest gold developers. He currently serves on the board of directors at Platinex Inc. and provides corporate development and advisory services to mining clients.

"We are pleased to have Mr. Ferron join our Board and look forward to his contributions," said Mr. Mark Billings, Chairman of the Board. "Drawing on his years of experience, Mr. Ferron will be a key player in helping Fancamp advance its strategic plan. I am confident he will be an outstanding director who makes the interests of our shareholders a priority."

"We would also like to thank Mr. Ankcorn for his exceptional service on our Board. Fancamp benefitted greatly from Mr. Ankcorn's dedication and leadership, and it has been a privilege to work closely and serve alongside him," added Mr. Billings.

"I am delighted to join the Fancamp Board," said Mr. Ferron. "With their commitment to delivering shareholder value and growing the business through exploration properties, titanium technology and strategic alternatives, shareholders should be excited about Fancamp's bright future. I look forward to supporting Rajesh and working with my fellow directors as well as our advisory members and shareholders to build our business for growth."

Mr. Ferron's appointment comes after an agreement that further aligns the interests of shareholders with the Board and management. As part of the agreement, Fancamp also terminated the ScoZinc transaction for a private placement, which will allow the Corporation to benefit from ScoZinc's production potential and corporate upside, and following the annual general meeting ("AGM"), the Board will advance the Corporation's strategic plan.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing mineral properties through exploration and development. The Corporation owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including gold, rare earth metals, strategic and base metals, zinc, chromium, titanium and more. Fancamp is also building on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notable being the development of its Titanium technology strategy. It has recently announced the acquisition of ScoZinc, a Canadian exploration and mining corporation that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia, as well as several prospective exploration licenses in surrounding regions. The Corporation is managed by a new and focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

