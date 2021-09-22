Medicine Springs New Project Update Video

VANCOUVER, September 22, 2021 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that the Companies joint venture partner, Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX.V:RSLV, "Reyna Silver") has posted an updated video outlining exploration plans at the Medicine Springs Project in Nevada.

Northern Lights is exploring the Medicine Springs Project in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp. (RSLV). Reyna Silver holds an option to acquire up to 80% of the project by completing total exploration expenditures of US$4 million. Reyna Silver is acting as the operator for the project exploration work under the guidance of Dr. Peter Megaw. (See October 5, 2020 announcement for complete terms of the Option/Joint Venture agreement with Reyna Silver.)

Reyna Silver has produced an updated and expanded video taken at the Medicine Springs Project this summer. In the video, Dr. Peter Megaw outlines the large-scale potential of the mineralization system at Medicine Springs and the strategy for exploring the project with the focus to confirm future drill targets as soon as possible

Please click on the attached link to see the video: Medicine Springs, Virtual Site Visit - Reyna Silver.

In the video, Reyna Silver Geological consultant Dr. Peter Megaw makes the following comments.

Reyna spent the spring doing an extensive sampling campaign and quadrupling the land position at the Medicine Springs Project.

The Company is confident we now control the entire district. An extensive sampling and mapping campaign was conducted during the summer and concluded last week. A LiDAR survey is planned as the final step to define our drill targets.

As soon as drill targets are identified, the drill permitting will begin. Some areas of the property have drill permits that would be easy to reactivate and the new areas we staked the process will be a little bit longer.

The board of Reyna Silver has approved a budget for an initial 7,000 meters of drilling, which we are planning to conduct Q2 2022.

Figure 1 - Medicine Springs Project Mineral Claims

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights are in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX.V "RSLV"), (25% Northern Lights / 75% Reyna Silver).

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE exchange and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB exchange. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

