Triple Flag Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag") (TSX:TFPM, TSX:TFPM.U) today announced the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report, showcasing the company's leading performance in environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives.

"We are proud to announce today the publication of our inaugural Sustainability Report, an important step in a journey that commenced in 2016 when I founded Triple Flag, and we will continually strive to learn and improve in this important aspect of our business. As a capital provider to the mining sector, we have a responsibility to all of our stakeholders to ensure that we are partnered with operators who share our deeply ingrained values of sustainability, belief in the importance of governance and desire to protect the environment, while prioritizing worker safety and the privilege to operate amongst host communities," commented Shaun Usmar, Founder and CEO.

"We believe that rigorous environmental, social and governance standards are the foundation to the long-term success of our partners' mining operations and, by extension, our streams and royalties," continued Usmar. "Our commitments are real and tangible, spanning investments in CO 2 reduction projects across the world, community initiatives, educational scholarships, and philanthropic endeavors closer to home. Through investment in accredited third-party offsets, our business has been carbon-neutral since inception, accounting not only for emissions from our corporate activities, but also attributable emissions from our investments into mining companies. Our management team and board are diverse and highly aligned to the interests of our shareholders, and with this orientation, we welcome any feedback and suggestions on how we can continue to evolve and be a force of good in the mining ecosystem."

Our Sustainability Report is available on Triple Flag's website here:

https://s24.q4cdn.com/156422165/files/doc_downloads/2021/Triple-Flag-Sustainability-Report-2020.pdf

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag's shares are listed on the TSX under TFPM.U (USD listing) and TFPM (CAD listing). On May 26, 2021 Triple Flag closed its initial public offering ("IPO"), which was the largest TSX-listed mining IPO since 2012 by size and market capitalization, and the largest precious metals IPO globally by market capitalization since 2008. Triple Flag is a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, providing investors exposure to a long-life, diversified and high-quality portfolio of streams and royalties that generates robust free cash flows. Our business is underpinned by a rigorous focus on asset quality, optionality, sustainability and risk management. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. Since our inception in 2016, we have delivered sector-leading growth through the construction of a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties that provides exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have 75 assets, including 9 streams and 66 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 60 development and exploration stage projects. References to Triple Flag mean Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., together with its wholly owned subsidiaries.

