Centamin PLC Announces Geology At The Core Of Our Business

PERTH, September 23, 2021 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)

MARTIN HORGAN, CEO, COMMENTED: "Today we are setting out our approach to the geological management of Centamin's assets and how this underpins our vision of becoming a multi-asset gold producer. Our focused geology campaign over the last 12 months, led by a revitalised geological leadership team, has highlighted the tremendous opportunities in the business and potential in our assets. We believe we can deliver an additional 3Moz of reserves through organic growth over the next 24 months, including extending the Sukari underground life of mine to 10 years."

Centamin is hosting a virtual capital markets webcast today, Thursday 23 September 2021, for investors and analysts. The event will be hosted by Martin Horgan, CEO, Craig Barker, Group Mineral Resource Manager, and Howard Bills, Head of Exploration, with the presentation starting at 10.00 am BST (UK time). Martin, Craig and Howard will deliver a technical presentation focusing on Centamin's approach to geology and exploration, framing the embedded growth opportunities within the business.

HIGHLIGHTS

An integrated pipeline of identified organic growth opportunities targeting an additional 3Moz in Group Mineral Reserves by 2024

Value-driven and focused approach to geology at the Company's flagship asset, Sukari Gold Mine, targeting underground life of mine extension to 10 years by 2024

Best-in-class geological leadership team established and delivering results

First mover advantage in Egypt - two-year exploration programme scheduled from Q1 2022 with targets generated across +3,000km 2 new exploration ground in Egypt's highly prospective Arabian Nubian Shield

new exploration ground in Egypt's highly prospective Arabian Nubian Shield Doropo Project (Côte d'Ivoire) pre-feasibility study underway and on track for completion mid-2022

Delivering operational consistency at Sukari by improving the resource to mill ounce reconciliation to +/-10% by 2024

Doubled the gold Mineral Resource at the Company's greenfield ABC Project (Côte d'Ivoire) to 2.16Moz @ 0.93 g/t Inferred

Disciplined investment for long term sustainability, budgeting US$38 million exploration spend in 2021 and US$40-45 million in 2022

WEBCAST

The event will start at 10.00 am BST and, including a Q&A session, is expected to end no later than 12.00 pm BST.

Event access: To join the webcast: https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/612e5ff612f0cb436ea6856e. Please allow a few minutes to register.

A recording of the event and presentation material will be available on the Company's website shortly after the webcast has concluded.

Questions: During the live event, there is a tab where investors can submit questions. Should any questions arise after the event or while watching the replay, please email investor@centaminplc.com.

ABC PROJECT (CÔTE D'IVOIRE) MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

The 2020 drilling programme increased overall ABC Mineral Resources by nearly 100% (contained metal) above a cut-off of 0.5g/t Au to 2.16Moz Inferred compared with 1.15Moz in the December 2019 Mineral Resource estimate reported in March 2020. This increase directly resulted from the recent drilling programme defining significant mineralised volume additional to the Kona South prospect estimated in 2019, now known as Kona Central.

The Mineral Resource data presented in the table included in this document comprise a summary extract for the Mineral Resource reports for the Group's ABC Project properties in Cote d'Ivoire only. For comparative purposes, data for 2020 has been included where possible. Numbers have been rounded, and therefore there may be small differences in the totals. Varying cut-off grades have been clearly stated.

The Mineral Resources are reported according to the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) 2014 Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves and the CIM 2019 Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines.

2021 2020 Category Tonnage Grade Gold Content (Moz) Tonnage Grade Gold Content (Moz) (Mt) (g/t) (Mt) (g/t) ABC PROSPECT Measured - - - - - - 0.5g/t cut-off grade Indicated - - - 20 1.03 0.65 M+I - - - 20 1.03 0.65 Inferred 72 0.93 2.16 16 0.9 0.5

RESOURCE NOTES

ABC Project

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability

The ABC Resource estimate comprises two deposits - Kona South & Kona Central

Drill spacing is a nominal 50 x 50 x 1 metre spacing

Reverse Circulation and Diamond drilling only has been used for the estimation

The grade estimation has been undertaken using Ordinary Kriging and Localised Uniform Conditioning methodologies

At Kona Central, a categorical Indicator Kriging (at a 0.25 g/t Au threshold) has been used to define internal ore and waste domains

The grade estimate has been classified as Inferred in accordance with the CIM 2014 guidelines

The Updated Mineral Resource has been reported at an economic cut-off grade of 0.5g/t, 250m below surface and within 100 metres of the nearest sample

This Updated Mineral Resources Estimate was prepared by Mr. Patrick Adams of Cube Consulting Pty Ltd who represents the Qualified Person for the estimate

This Updated Mineral Resources Estimate is not expected to be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues.

The ABC resource data sets include Reverse Circulation and Diamond drill data with gold estimates based on 50-gram Fire Assay analysis completed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories, Abidjan.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

A "Qualified Person" is as defined by the National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. The named Qualified Person(s) have verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this announcement in accordance with standards appropriate to their qualifications. Each Qualified Person consents to the inclusion of the information in this document in the form and context in which it appears.

Information of a scientific or technical nature in this document, including but not limited to the Mineral Resource estimates, was prepared by and under the supervision of the Group Qualified Persons, Howard Bills, Group Exploration Manager, and Craig Barker, Group Mineral Resource Manager, and Patrick Adams, the independent Qualified Person from Cube Consulting Pty Ltd. All are geoscientists and fulfil the requirements of being a "Qualified Person(s)" under the CIM Definition Standards.

Investors should be aware that the figures stated are estimates and no assurances can be given that the stated quantities of metal will be produced.

Mineral Resource Estimates contained in this document are based on available data as at 31 July 2021.

ENDNOTES

Guidance

The Company actively monitors the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and guidance may be impacted if the workforce or operation are disrupted.

