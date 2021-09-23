IM Exploration Appoints Steven R. Koehler to Technical Advisory Committee

Vancouver, September 23, 2021 - IM Exploration Inc. (CSE:IM) (CNSX:IM.CN) ("IM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven R. Koehler to the Company's Technical Advisory Committee, which will be providing guidance on the exploration strategy at the Company's Toiyabe and Turquoise Canyon Projects located in Lander County, Nevada, USA.

Mr. Koehler is an exploration geologist with over 30 years of experience working on projects across various stages of development. Over the course of his career, he has established a particular expertise operating along the Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada. To date, Steven has been directly involved in eleven Carlin-type gold discoveries, six of which have become producing mines. Notably, Mr. Koehler was Senior Geologist on the initial discovery team at Cortez Hills, which was developed into a 10+ million-ounce gold deposit. He was awarded the 2005 Thayer Lindsley International Discovery Award for his contributions to that discovery. Cortez Hills is situated approximately 10 kilometers northeast of the Company's Toiyabe Project.

Most recently, Mr. Koehler was Manager of Projects for Gold Standard Ventures Corp., where he oversaw district-scale exploration at the Railroad-Pinion Project. During his decade-long tenure there, he also led technical teams responsible for initial discoveries at North Dark Star, North Bullion, and LT. Previously, Steven has also held senior management and technical positions at GFG Resources, Evolving Gold, Miranda Gold, Cortez Gold Mines, and Newmont.

David Browning, Vice President of Exploration, noted: "Mr. Koehler is a bonified Nevada mine-finder, and his record of discovery success with Carlin-type gold deposits speaks for itself. We're thrilled to have access to his wealth of knowledge as we move towards the next phase of exploration at our projects."

Mr. Koehler is an active member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and the Geological Society of Nevada. He has also authored and co-authored several academic and research papers over his career. Steven earned his Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Wisconsin (River Falls) in 1990.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 50,000 options to Steven R. Koehler pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at a price of $0.24 per IM share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

About IM Exploration

IM Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe and Turquoise Canyon Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada. The Company is also advancing the Mulloy Project in Northern Ontario. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

For further information contact:

Raymond D. Harari

Chief Executive Officer

IM Exploration Inc.

rdh@canaliscapital.com

Tel: +507-6675-2221

The securities issued to Steven R. Koehler have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons, availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs, that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames, that current geological models and interpretations prove correct, the results of ongoing work programs may lead to a change of exploration priorities, and the efforts and abilities of the senior management team. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. These and other factors may cause the Company to change its exploration and work programs, not proceed with work programs, or change the timing or order of planned work programs. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

