CAVU Mining Announces Addition of Allen Edzerza to Advisory Board

Vancouver, September 23, 2021 - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTC: CAVVF) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is proud to announce the formation of the Company's Advisory Board with the appointment of Mr. Allen Edzerza. Mr. Edzerza has broad experience negotiating with and for First Nations, both federal and provincial governments and industry across Canada and is a proud member of the Tahltan First Nation.

Highlights

Mr. Edzerza has been a senior negotiator for the past 25 years serving as Lead Negotiator for the Tahltan Central Council, Chief Negotiator for the Kaska Nations and held several senior positions in INAC, Government of Canada.

He is currently leading mining reform discussions with the Government of BC on behalf of the First Nation Energy and Mining Council.

He was previously advisor and Chief Negotiator for the Premier and Cabinet of the Governments of British Columbia and Yukon.

Mr. Edzerza, through his company Volta Solutions, brings important expertise to the company. Mr. Edzerza has negotiated agreements between industry, first nations, the provincial governments of BC and Yukon, and the government of Canada. His insight and networks with First Nations across Canada will be beneficial to CAVU's future exploration programs, First Nations engagements, and future acquisitions.

"Through our discussions I have come to see CAVU as a company that sets itself apart from other exploration companies through a proactive approach with First Nations and by taking ESG seriously," stated Mr. Edzerza. "A large part of First Nation culture is about sustainable land use and resource sharing, and CAVU has demonstrated a willingness to become an industry leader in this respect. I look forward to my involvement in the Company."

"We are excited to grow the company with Mr. Edzerza's addition to the advisory board," stated Jaap Verbaas, CEO of CAVU. "Mr. Edzerza brings an important First Nation perspective to our Company and we are honoured to be working together in building a collaborative approach to sustainable and responsible mineral exploration in Canada."

About CAVU Mining Corp.

CAVU Mining Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its Kitimat Copper Project in British Columbia and continues to evaluate complimentary mineral projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

