Goldseek Presenting at Virtual Events and Corporate Update

London, September 23, 2021 - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) (FSE:4KG) (OTC:GSKKF) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is attending the GCFF Virtual Conference today, where a corporate presentation will be made online to any interested parties at 1:50 pm EST.

The Company is pleased to announce that it will also be presenting at the Mines and Money 5@5 on Thursday, September 30th at 5:00 pm EST. Mines and Money 5@5 connects the global mining investment community with free virtual networking events every Thursday at 5 pm. Events are run in different time zones, allowing for truly global participation.

Goldseek's President & CEO Jon Deluce states, "We are excited to present the Goldseek value proposition over the next week at the GCFF and Mines & Money Events. The drill program is progressing well at Beschefer, and we look forward to a news-filled remainder of the year. We look forward to attending additional events into October and November."

Corporate Update:

The Company is pleased to announce a new website and revamped corporate deck to showcase the 3D modelling and ongoing drill program at Beschefer.



Click Image To View Full Size

View Corporate Presentation

The reader is invited to visit Goldseek's web site https://www.goldseekresources.com/

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying six projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon, Val D'Or, and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and Hemlo in Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 226-271-5170

For more information, please contact:

Goldseek Resources Inc.

E-mail: goldseekresources@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.