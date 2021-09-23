One World Lithium Announces DDH-4 Has Started at Its Salar del Diablo Lithium-Brine Project

VANCOUVER, September 23, 2021 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI) (OTC:OWRDF) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company") ("OWL") announces that DDH-4 (diamond drill hole) is drilling at a location 16 kilometers north of DDH-3 or 34 kilometers south of DDH-2. DDH-4 is currently drilling the upper part of the borehole and preparing to drill to a depth of up to 600 meters in anticipation of encountering a suspected deep brine system. DDH-3 was abandoned at 230 meters due to difficulty accessing the hole location.

DDH-4's location is recommended by OWL's Operator, Montgomery & Associates. DDH-4 has a planned total depth of 600 meters. The Operator noted "The bore hole may intersect historic and current hydrothermal activity that are evident and is often a source of lithium, such as in the Lithium Triangle in Argentina and Chile". DDH-4 may intersect hydrothermal activity at less than 600 meters. If DDH-4 is successful OWL may elect to drill additional holes in the southern concessions.

DDH-4 is the fourth exploration borehole of a four borehole program designed to explore the Salar del Diablo lithium-brine project that covers 103,450 hectares located in the State of Baja California, Mexico. OWL currently owns a 60% property interest and on completion of the program, it will have earned an additional 20% property interest and has an option to purchase a further 10% for a total of a 90% property interest.

Lithium Industry Trend.

As reported by Fastmarkets on September 12, 2021, the spot price of lithium carbonate has risen 23% from the previous month average, going from $ 14,630 USD to $ 19,000 USD per metric ton1. This has also been reflected in the share prices of both junior exploration and major producers alike.

Update on Critical Fluid Separation Technology.

The Company has delayed the proof of concept testing program in order to review other patented processes in the same field of use with the intention to enter into a joint venture arrangement.

Mike Rosko, SME Registered member and a Qualified Person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

