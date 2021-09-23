Fort St. James Releases Video on Its 100% Owned Kilometre 26 Nickel Project, 30 km From FPX Nickel Corp

VANCOUVER, September 23, 2021 - Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has produced a video on it's 100% owned Kilometre 26 Nickel Project. The video explains and provides in-depth information about the location, exploration work that has been completed, and work that is being planned to advance the project. Fort St. James Nickel Corp. is planning a 2021 work program on its Kilometre 26 Nickel Project which is located 30 Km away from FPX Nickel Corp (TSX-v: FPX) - Decar Project. "With the Electric Vehicle market shifting into the prominent space that it has, the demand for nickel has significantly increased, which has put Fort St. James Nickel Corp. in a very exciting position for the immediate and not too distant future." Mr. Mynott stated.

The Kilometre 26 Nickel Project encompasses 5830.25 hectares (14,406.9 acres) located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia near the community of Fort St. James approximately two and a half hours by highway from the city of Prince George. Due to the relatively low elevation of the Kilometre 26 property and its excellent access, exploration programs can be carried out year-round. Kilometre 26 is accessed by an all-season arterial logging road.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

