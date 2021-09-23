Jayden Resources Inc. Completes Continuation to British Columbia

Vancouver, Sept 23, 2021; Jayden Resources Inc. , ("Jayden" or the "Company") (TSXV:JDN) announces that at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 21, 2021, the Company's shareholders approved by special resolution the continuation of the Company from the Companies Law (2021 Revision) of the Cayman Islands into the jurisdiction of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Continuation"), and the Company has completed the necessary amendments to the Company's constating documents to ensure compliance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

The Continuation is intended to provide management of the Company with increased flexibility, and to reduce administrative costs. There have been no changes to the operations or activities of the Company in connection with the Continuation.

Effective at the market open on September 24, 2021, the common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name Jayden Resources Inc., under the Company's existing TSX Venture Exchange stock symbol "JDN".

Holders of the Company's current Ordinary Shares are now holders of Common Shares. The Company's new CUSIP and ISIN numbers to the Company's Common Shares are 47208P105 and CA47208P1053 respectively. A new share certificate for Common shares indicating the Company as a Company continued under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) will be issued in the normal course further to share transfers and other share transactions. In the meantime, holders of existing share certificates that represent Ordinary Shares of the Company will continue to represent Common Shares of the Company. The existing Ordinary common shareholders do not have to exchange their current share certificates for Common Share certificates with the Company's transfer agent.

Details of the Continuation is more particularly set out in the Company's Information Circular dated June 22, 2021 as SEDAR filed on June 22, 2021 in connection with the Company's July 21, 2021 annual general and special meeting.

For further information about Jayden and this news release please contact Mike Thast at 778-331-2093 or visit Jayden's website at www.jaydenresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

President &CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

