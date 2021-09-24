Azincourt Partners with FOBI to Utilize AI and Data Analytics at the East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2021 - Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a data consulting agreement with FOBI AI Inc. (TSX.V: FOBI), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive operational efficiencies and profitability.

FOBI will assist Azincourt in the development of an operational intelligence platform to help transform legacy and in some cases antiquated but commonly used practices in the mining and exploration sector. FOBI will introduce the use of artificial intelligence applications and data mining techniques that analyze vast amounts of aggregated data, detecting patterns and consistencies that may not be readily apparent otherwise, and can potentially provide more efficient road maps to allow the Company to generate more impactful drill holes in less time, and with less cost.

The 1-year, $250,000 contract with FOBI will allow Azincourt to benefit from FOBI's experience developing and deploying real-time applications and operational solutions across various data applications at scale. FOBI will architect and deploy it's established AI and operational applications in an effort to support Azincourt's goal of making discovery and delineating a resource at its East Preston uranium project.

"This partnership with FOBI AI gives Azincourt the opportunity to apply leading edge technologies to our efforts at East Preston," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "I think it's incumbent upon us to explore new exploration techniques that can help guide us towards significant discoveries. Artificial Intelligence, machine learning algorithms and rapid big data analysis clearly have a place in our future and we're eager to apply these new techniques to uranium exploration. There are multiple applications we can utilize here, and I'm excited to begin working with FOBI and their innovative team. I think this is a tremendous opportunity to Azincourt," continued Mr. Klenman

"I see the exploration and mining sector as a very lucrative opportunity for FOBI," said Rob Anson, CEO of FOBI. "This agreement with Azincourt will allow FOBI to demonstrate the power of our real-time operational data applications and real time analytics and insights to provide Azincourt with leading edge technology, strategies, and necessary applications to streamline and automate manual current applications. FOBI will continue to drive new innovation and best practices to improve the industries existing antiquated operational and data systems. The powerful combination of FOBI's artificial intelligence and real time big data applications will be key to enabling Azincourt to make faster, smarter, data driven decisions which ultimate will be key to driving further success in regard to the Company's operational efficiencies and performance," continued Mr. Anson.

About FOBI

FOBI is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. FOBI's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premises platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. FOBI partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries. For more information, please visit www.fobi.ai.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its majority-owned East Preston uranium project in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Azincourt. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

