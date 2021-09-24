AM Resources Announces $3M Debenture Units Offering

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2021 - AM Resources Corp. ("AM" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A) is pleased to announce a debenture units private placement of convertible debenture units (the "Convertible Debenture Units") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the Offering, each Convertible Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and 10,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum payable on the Maturity Date. The principal amount of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of $0.10 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Corporation may pay finder fees in connection with the Offering. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for development of its projects, and for general working capital purposes.

The Convertible Debenture Units, Debentures, Warrants, and any securities issuable upon conversion or exercise thereof, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Convertible Debenture Units. The Offering is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Convertible Debenture Units will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, and in certain other jurisdictions on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of the Convertible Debenture Units, Debentures, Warrants, or any underlying securities.

ABOUT AM RESOURCES CORP.

AM Resources Corp. is a mining exploration Corporation with interests in coal and natural bitumen projects in Colombia. AM is betting on Colombia's excellent mineral potential and favourable climate to pursue its Colombian venture.

