Global Energy Metals Provides Update on Strategic Partnerships, Positive Drilling Results, Enhanced Market Visibility and Tapping into the Electric Car Boom

Vancouver, September 24, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to report on a number of initiatives that have been covered by various media sources following a series of milestone announcements made by the Company including a strategic partnership with American Battery Technology Company ("ABTC"), highly encouraging drilling results from the Millennium Cobalt, Copper & Gold project in Queensland, Australia, and cross-trading on the OTCQB.

News Releases Linked Below:

September 23, 2021: Global Energy Metals Announces Drilling Results at Millennium North Identifies Significant Shallow Oxide Copper Intercepts and Sulphides to 1.5%; Review Underway at Millennium Central and South

September 22, 2021: Global Energy Metals and American Battery Metals Corp. Align to Bolster North American Mineral and Energy Independence

September 15, 2021: Global Energy Metals Announces OTCQB Approval and Trade Increasing Exposure to U.S. Capital Markets Seeking Battery Metal Investment

The past several weeks have been extremely busy for Global Energy Metals as demonstrated by the number of announcements made including the most recent news linked above. The Company has also been covered by a number of media outlets and the team have conducted several interviews.

Watch Interview: GEMC announces positive drill results from Millennium North and highlights agreement with American Battery Technology Company to develop process to manufacture nickel and cobalt battery metals domestically - Steve Darling, Proactive

"We are truly excited to be collaborating with American Battery Technology Company, given the shared vision both companies have in securing and building a North American supply of critical and strategic battery minerals while using technology to support the future of electrified transportation," said Mitchell Smith, President & CEO of Global Energy Metals Corp. "The combination of ABTC's leading-edge extraction technology development processes with Global Energy's portfolio of nickel and cobalt projects creates mutually beneficial opportunities that could bolster and secure a much needed supply of minerals deemed "critical" by the Canadian and US governments."

Watch Interview: GEMC's Mitchell Smith on the 'megatrend opportunity' in the battery metals supply chain - Chris Thompson, InvestorIntel

"The expansion of the Millennium footprint to the north compliments the recent findings presented to the market in early September with the results validating our belief that there is a high potential to substantially increase the Resource at Millennium. They also highlight the high-grade nature of the project and the near-surface potential of the mineralization. We believe the trends seen from current and past exploration to be very promising and further support our strategy of advancing scalable high-grade battery metal projects through a partnership model."

Watch Interview: ABTC expands business unit to include nickel & cobalt from Nevada with GEMC partnership - Jon Najarian & Ryan Melsert

"Our partnership between American Battery Technology Company and Global Energy Metals Corp. represents a complementary and actionable effort towards establishing a North American supply of critical and strategic materials that will fuel the global transition towards an electrified and domestic closed-loop circular economy," said ABTC's CEO and CTO Ryan Melsert. "While our lithium-ion battery recycling facilities will be first to market and allow us to make an immediate impact on addressing these global challenges, by allocating the bench scale resources now to also be developing processes for the production of battery grade nickel and cobalt from primary materials we will be in the position to subsequently commercialize this additional set of technologies."

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

