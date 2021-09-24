Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Repricing

VANCOUVER, September 24, 2021 - Commerce Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for an amendment to the terms of the 9,674,153 warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's private placement which held its first closing on October 11, 2019 and second closing on October 31, 2019. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from October 11, 2021 to October 11, 2024 in respect of the first closing and October 31, 2021 to October 31, 2024 in respect of the second closing. In addition, the Company has applied for an amendment of the Warrants' exercise price from $0.50 to $0.285. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same. The extension of the expiry date and repricing is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed REC and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets.

