Silvercorp Reports 2021 AGM Results

12:55 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2021 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 13, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting ("AGM") held on Friday, September 24, 2021. A total of 98,998,647 common shares, representing 56.20% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Dr. Rui Feng

72,835,254

96.95%

2,294,105

3.05%

S. Paul Simpson

69,826,639

92.94%

5,302,720

7.06%

David Kong

67,974,300

90.48%

7,155,059

9.52%

Yikang Liu

73,437,660

97.75%

1,691,699

2.25%

Marina Katusa

73,402,578

97.70%

1,726,781

2.30%

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-2021-agm-results-301385055.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc.



Contact
Silvercorp Metals Inc., Lon Shaver, Vice President, Phone: (604) 669-9397, Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881, Email: investor@silvercorp.ca, Website: www.silvercorp.ca
Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0EAS0
CA82835P1036
www.silvercorp.ca
