New Found Appoints Melissa Render, P.Geo., as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2021 - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Render, P.Geo. as Vice President of Exploration. As a lead consultant to New Found, Melissa has played an integral role in the planning and execution of exploration activities since inception of the Company's ongoing 200,000m drill program on its Queensway Project in Newfoundland.

Melissa's background includes extensive senior supervision and analytical work with both major and junior companies' exploration divisions.

Over the past 13 years her work has been focused on orogenic gold in a variety of geological environments worldwide.

Her exploration expertise spans a wide range of skill sets developed while designing and managing large regional-scale exploration programs in remote settings, leading advanced exploration programs focused on resource expansion, and performing project evaluations for companies such as AngloGold Ashanti, Kinross, and TMAC Resources.

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., COO of New Found commented: "Melissa and I have worked closely together for over a year now on the initiation and ramp-up of our 200,000m exploration program at Queensway. Our discoveries at Keats, Lotto, and Golden Joint have delivered exceptional drill intervals of high-grade gold. Melissa has played a lead role in overseeing our data generation and analysis, as well as modelling and drill targeting as we have progressed through this program. With our tenth drill arriving shortly our rate of data generation continues to ramp up and our team continues to build. We are delighted to have Melissa join us as V.P. of Exploration to oversee and coordinate our exploration and targeting work."

Melissa Render, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration of New Found commented: "The Queensway Project is a rare find and I am thrilled to be leading such a talented group of exploration geologists to advance this project and define its true potential. With several discoveries made to date, it is a special opportunity to be part of team that is uncovering a gold district. The months to come will be particularly exciting with a significant amount of drilling directed at advancing new high-grade gold targets that are frequently coming online such as 'Big Dave' reported last week."

The Company also announces it has granted Melissa Render incentive stock options of the Company to acquire 125,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $8.70 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 200,000m drill program at Queensway. Nine rigs are currently in operation at Queensway. With a current working capital balance of approximately $111 million, New Found is well funded for this program.

