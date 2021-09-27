Brixton Metals Samples 135.5 g/t Gold at the Trapper Target

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2021 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce new assay results from additional surface rock samples on the Trapper Target. The Trapper Target, which is royalty free, is one of Brixton's 14 currently recognized copper-gold-silver targets at the wholly owned Thorn Project, located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada.



Highlights

Rock grab sample D131206 assayed 135.5 g/t gold and 172 g/t silver



Six rock grab samples returned greater than 10 g/t gold



Four rock grab samples yielded greater than 1% copper



Click here for Figure 1. Trapper Gold Target Location Map on Gold Geochemistry Plot, Thorn Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Figure-1_27Sept2021-scaled.jpg

Christina Anstey, Vice President of Exploration, stated, "These results include the highest gold values sampled by Brixton on the Thorn property in company history. We continue to expand the footprint of this gold-silver-copper system and have been pleased to confirm high grades at surface with shallow visible gold mineralization in drilling. We are eagerly awaiting assay results from Brixton's maiden drill program at Trapper."

For 2021, a total of 392 rock samples and 394 soil samples have been collected at the Trapper Target. A total of 207 rock sample assays have now been received and results from 10 samples are reported herein. Sampling at Trapper this season has returned 33 samples greater than 1.0 g/t Au, 10 samples greater than 10.0 g/t Au with a high of 135.5 g/t Au. Ten samples have returned greater than 1% Cu, with a high of 5.1% Cu.

Table 1. 2021 Trapper Surface Sampling, Greater than 10 g/t Au. (This release samples in bold.)

Sample Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) D131206 135.5 172.0 0.2 4.0 2.8 D131231 61.2 227.0 0.3 6.2 4.9 D131160 48.5 215.0 1.1 6.0 3.0 D131230 39.3 128.0 0.1 3.4 2.9 D131233 33.3 115.0 0.2 3.0 2.6 D131552 25.9 2.0 <0.1 <0.1 <0.1 D131115 24.4 28.8 0.1 1.6 2.1 D131156 22.5 158.0 0.2 9.3 7.2 D131216 19.3 9.9 <0.1 <0.1 <0.1 D131257 10.5 23.4 0.1 1.3 2.3

Table 2. 2021 Trapper Surface Sampling, Greater than 1% Cu. (This release samples in bold.)

Sample Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) D131260 0.3 25.3 5.1 <0.1 <0.1 D131137 3.1 34.6 3.9 <0.1 <0.1 D131193 0.1 22.0 2.8 <0.1 <0.1 D131304 0.3 6.0 2.7 <0.1 <0.1 D131136 9.5 13.6 2.0 <0.1 <0.1 D131603 0.2 3.8 1.9 <0.1 <0.1 D131261 0.1 4.0 1.5 <0.1 <0.1 D131408 0.1 6.5 1.2 <0.1 <0.1 D131160 48.5 215.0 1.1 6.0 3.0 D131138 0.1 0.6 1.1 <0.1 <0.1

Click here for Figure 2. Plan Map of Surface Sampling at the Trapper Gold Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Figure-2_27Sept2021.jpg



Rocks collected are select grab samples of mineralized outcrops within the Trapper Target area and do not represent the entire target. The soils and remaining rock sample results are pending.

Click here for Figure 3. Select Grab Samples from the Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Figure-3_27Sept2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 4. Select Grab Samples from the Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Figure-4_27Sept2021-scaled.jpg

Rock samples were prepared by ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, YT and assayed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish.

About the Trapper Gold Target

The Trapper Gold Target is located about 7km SE from the Camp Creek Target and 95km ENE from Juneau, Alaska. The Trapper Target is royalty free and is one of 14 mineralized targets on the wholly owned Thorn Project. The Trapper Target represents a volcanic and intrusive hosted gold target where soil and rock sampling and limited drilling have identified a multi-kilometer long northwest-trending gold anomaly. In 2021, Brixton has completed 14 drill holes between 100-300m depth, airborne geophysics, and extensive soil and rock sampling. Highlights for the year include visible gold identified in shallow drilling and outcrop along with the discovery of two new high-grade copper showings. Additionally, a Mobile MT geophysical survey that was flown in 2021 has identified a deep-seated resistivity/conductivity anomaly associated with the target. In 2011, forty-two drill holes were completed, totaling 8581m, where drill hole TG11-11 returned 34m of 1.7 g/t Au including 0.41m of 92.8 g/t Au with visible gold.

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., is the Chairman and CEO for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC, the Langis-Hudbay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA, under an Farmout Option Agreement to Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7497ff1-7efd-4233-926d-c52fd1b1b445

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0e0465f-b459-4c08-8cb4-045cd573d3fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bc486fe-7ca0-44c4-a8f6-613fee481385

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f5d444f-a03d-49a1-b717-097637de7882