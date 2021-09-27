Northstar Gold Corp. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Exchange

Vancouver, September 27, 2021 - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) (OTCQB: NSGCF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces the Company has been approved to list the Company's common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture" or "OTCQB"). The Company began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSGCF" on September 7th, 2021. Northstar will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "NSG".

"We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market as it is an important avenue to provide additional liquidity and increase Northstar's visibility within the U.S. capital markets," stated Brian P. Fowler, President, CEO and Director of Northstar.

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

About NorthStar Gold Corp.

Northstar's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. Northstar spent $2 million in exploration at Miller in 2020, resulting in the expansion / discovery of four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) and the near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone (6.6 g/t Au over 117 metres). Northstar recently completed a 1,990 metre Phase IIA follow up diamond drill program at Miller and is currently awaiting assay results. Northstar recently enlarged the Miller Gold Property by optioning the adjacent Searles Property, thereby consolidating a historic gold resource estimate which will undergo confirmatory drilling this Fall. A Miller surface exploration stripping, mapping and sampling program is ongoing and the Company is funded to conduct a 2,400 metre Phase IIB drill program scheduled to commence in late September.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 4,500 ha Bryce Property, an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the recently expanded Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is advancing all 3 properties to the NI 43-101 Technical Report stage to maximize geological understanding, increase investor awareness and optimize monetization opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

(604) 617-8191

bfowler@northstargoldcorp.com

US Disclosure Statements

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. Northstar securities are not currently registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless and until registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company, the OTC listing, and the Miller Gold Property that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, pandemics, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Additional risks are set out in the Company's prospectus dated November 14, 2019, and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97570