Saint Jean Carbon Provides Update on Solid Ultrabattery Facility

CALGARY, Sept. 27, 2021 - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce updates to its recently acquired Solid Ultrabattery subsidiary (SUB).

The company remains on track to open its battery research and development (R&D) facility in Guelph, Ontario. All building permits have been approved by the city and the R&D center shall be operational no later than November 1st. The prototype equipment which has been in ocean transit for several weeks has arrived in Canada and is enroute to Guelph. Additional equipment, including battery testers and battery fabrication materials have been ordered to ensure that as the R&D facility becomes operational, prototype batteries are fabricated, and subsequent testing can commence without any lag in schedule.

The company has begun to advance its solid state battery provision patents to the national phase in the US. Canada and Europe. This effort will ensure that Solid Ultrabattery's intellectual property is adequately protected in key global markets.

The company is building and testing prototypes through third parties as it prepares for the opening of its Guelph Research facility. That facility has enough space for future pilot builds of salable batteries, which the Company plans to do, as part of its next phase in the development of this unique technology.

"We are very excited at the prospect of having full battery prototyping capabilities at our Guelph Research facility. This arrangement will enable us to rapidly develop our intellectual property unique to our solid electrolyte battery designs. I am looking forward to seeing this operation ramp up and develop battery products that compete globally in the energy storage markets" Quotes Dr Zhongwei Chen, who is Canada Research Chair in Advanced Materials for Clean Energy, Professor at University of Waterloo and Director of Saint Jean Carbon.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Dr. William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President

Information Contact:

Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com

Tel: (250) 381-6181

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Saint Jean's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''plans'', ''expects'' or ''does not expect'', "intends" ''budget'', ''scheduled'', ''estimates'', "forecasts'', ''intends'', ''anticipates'' or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ''may'', ''could'', ''would'', ''might'' or ''will be taken'', ''occur'' or ''be achieved''.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. Although Saint Jean believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include statements with respect to: (i) the Company's plans to build and test solid electrolyte batteries in a laboratory or from the new facility and subsequent test results; (ii) efforts to source new battery testing equipment to enable in-house testing; and (iii) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property.. Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Saint Jean assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.