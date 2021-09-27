Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. Appoints new Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, September 27, 2021 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (OTC:HPYCF) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Hughes, B.Sc. has been appointed as a Director, President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company effective October 1, 2021.

Mr. Michael Cathro M.Sc., P.Geo., Interim President and CEO said, "On behalf of Happy Creek, I would like to welcome Mr. Hughes to our leadership team. Peter is a seasoned administrator and entrepreneur with a long and successful track record in capital markets and the governance of TSX Venture Exchange companies."

Mr. Hughes has 35 years' business experience including senior-level executive and director positions in both private and public companies specializing in pharmaceuticals, alternative energy, transportation, mining, aquaculture and sports technology. Areas of experience include corporate structuring, private and public equity financings and public company management. Mr. Hughes is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a Bachelors' degree in Science, Canadian Securities Course and Director's and Officer's Course. Mr. Hughes currently serves as a Director of a number of publicly traded companies, including Lead Director of Kelso Technologies Inc. (TSX/AMEX)."

Mr. Hughes said, "I am very excited about my appointment with Happy Creek and look forward to working closely with the experienced executives and technical team to build value for the Company and the shareholders."

Mr. Walter Segsworth, Chairman stated "The Board of Directors of the Company welcome Mr. Hughes and believe that his background in markets and leadership will augment the existing strengths of the Board and will be of great benefit to the Company and the shareholders going forward." Mr. Segsworth continued "On behalf of the Board and the shareholders of Happy Creek, I thank Mr. Cathro for stepping in as interim President and CEO and leading the Company competently and enthusiastically over the last six months".

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.

Happy Creek is focused on making new discoveries and building resources in proximity to infrastructure on the Company's 100%-owned portfolio of diversified metals projects in British Columbia. The Company's Management, Board of Directors and Technical Advisors have solid expertise and depth in the mineral resource sector and capital markets.

More information on the Company's projects can be found on the website at www.happycreekminerals.com.

The Company operates with the principles and guidelines set out for COVID-19 that are established by provincial health and safety authorities to protect workers and the communities in which the Company operates.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Michael Cathro"

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Cathro, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the preparation and approval of the technical information disclosed in the news release. The reader is cautioned that results or information from an adjacent property does not infer or indicate similar results or information will or does occur on the subject property. Historical information from the subject or adjacent property cannot not be relied upon as the Company's QP, a term which was created and defined under NI-43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

