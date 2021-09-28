Mesa and CoinSmart Announce Neo Exchange Inc. Conditional Approval

Vancouver, September 27, 2021 - Mesa Exploration Corp. ("Mesa" or the "Company") and Simply Digital Technologies Inc., dba CoinSmart ("CoinSmart") are pleased to announce that they have received conditional approval from the Neo Exchange Inc. to list the Company's common shares following the reverse takeover of Mesa by CoinSmart (the "Transaction"), subject to the satisfaction of certain listing conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions").

Further to the Company's press release dated April 27, 2021, in connection with the private placement offering (the "Offering") of subscription receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of C$12,642,900, CoinSmart and Eight Capital, the lead agent for the Offering, have mutually agreed to extend the escrow release deadline to October 31, 2021.

About CoinSmart

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered cryptocurrency asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive trading platform for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with the seamless ability to on-ramp and off-ramp fiat. Clients' security and protection is CoinSmart's primary focus. CoinSmart is registered as a money services business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) in Canada and in multiple jurisdictions. CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency customer and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer success/support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit www.CoinSmart.com.

Mesa Exploration

Mesa was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on December 16, 1965. Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, it is expected that Mesa will have no commercial operations and no assets other than cash. Mesa is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta but is not listed on any stock exchange.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including with respect to: the completion of the Transaction, satisfaction of certain listing conditions, the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, the receipt of all applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals for the Transaction, as applicable.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, including assumptions related to market trends and past performance of CoinSmart, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

All information provided in this press release relating to CoinSmart, including forward-looking information as it relates to CoinSmart, has been provided by management of CoinSmart and has not been independently verified by management of the Company.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, requisite shareholder approval, requisite approval of a recognized Canadian stock exchange, regulatory and third-party approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the applicable disclosure document to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

