Nova Minerals Ltd: Interview with CEO Chris Gerteisen on $12M Capital Raise

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) Interview with CEO Chris Gerteisen talking about the recent work carried out at the Estelle Project in Alaska.The company is on track to deliver a maiden resource on their RPM resource, as well as an upgrade on the 4.7M ounce resource at Korbel.Chris talks about the $12M capital raised and the long term objectives of the company.To watch the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/107193/nova





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.





