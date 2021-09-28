Sudbury, Sept. 28, 2021 - For Immediate Release

SUDBURY, September 28, 2021 - Vale informs that the return of employees to surface at the Company's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ontario continues this morning following the successful ascent of several individuals overnight.

On Sunday, 39 employees were unable to exit the mine due to damage in the shaft that houses the conveyance used to transport employees between surface and underground. While conditions in the shaft were evaluated, employees reported to underground refuge stations as part of the company's standard procedures.

Sunday evening, employees started making their way to surface via a secondary egress ladderway system. Nineteen employees returned to surface early this morning and the remainder are on their way.

"We thank the impacted employees for their patience and perseverance and the mine rescue teams for their tireless dedication and support," said Gord Gilpin, Head of Mining Operations for Vale's Ontario Operations. "This has been an incredible team effort."

The remaining employees are expected to be on surface later this morning. The employees that have returned to surface are in good health and eager to return home.

The employees' exit is being supported by Vale's mine rescue team and Ontario Mine Rescue.

