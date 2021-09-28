Treaty Creek Drilling Expands Goldstorm System to Northeast with 1.76 G/t Gold Eq over 196.5 M Within 564 m of 1.09 G/t Gold Eq

Cardston, September 28, 2021 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") is pleased to present the third set of results for the 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program conducted by JV operator Tudor Gold for the Goldstorm Deposit at their flagship property, Treaty Creek. The project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and is on-trend from Seabridge's KSM Project located five kilometers southwest of the Goldstorm Deposit. Results from four diamond drill holes have recently been received from MSA Labs. Exploration at Treaty Creek is ongoing.

Treaty Creek, Drilling Highlights include:

Extended the DS-5 Domain 100 meters north of GS-21-112 (core zone of 2.08 g/t AuEq over 79.5 m within 219.0 m containing 1.29 g/t AuEq) with step-out hole GS-21-119 with a strong, consistent mineralized core zone intercept of 196.5 m containing 1.76 g/t AuEq within a broader zone of 564.0 m containing 1.09 g/t AuEq.

Confirmed consistent mineralization in GS-21-116 over a long interval of 1092.0 m grading 0.75 g/t AuEq that includes the 300H and CS-600 domains.

Near-surface mineralization encountered at Eureka Zone in EK-21-01 with 67.5 m of 1.13 g/t AuEq within 217.5 m averaging 0.76 g/t AuEq.

Eureka Zone remains open in all directions and at depth.

Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth as drilling continues.

The complete list of composited drill hole results as well as the drill hole data including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth are provided in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively.

Please click on the following link to view: Plan Map and Cross Sections for the drill holes reported in this news release.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "We are extremely pleased with our continued success with our step-out drilling at the Goldstorm Deposit. Due to the success of hole GS-21-119 we plan to step-out further to the northeast before the end of this year's drilling. This program demonstrates the emergence of higher-grade pulses of gold mineralization within the 300 Horizon and a distinct central enriched gold zone within the DS-5 domain. Similar enriched zones of copper mineralization within the CS-600 domain are also apparent. These are "zones within zones" that give our domains a new common dynamic characteristic. Continued drilling is required to better define and potentially expand these enriched pulses within our broad mineralized domains."

Moreover, Mr. Konkin also commented on drill hole EK-21-01 at the Eureka target:

"In addition, we confirmed that a significant gold system exists at the Eureka Zone with mineralization occurring near surface, which terminates in a regional thrust fault at depth. An interesting aspect of the Eureka system is that the gold mineralization ends in what may be the same thrust fault that truncates the DS-5 system at Goldstorm. The attached drill section shows the spatial relationship between the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka Zone (Regional Section - Goldstorm to Eureka). The current geological interpretation is that the DS-5 domain may connect to the Eureka Zone which adds another dimension to the potential size of the Goldstorm Deposit. Eureka drill hole EK-21-01 contains an enriched central zone averaging 1.13 g/t AuEq over 67.5 meters that lies within 217.5 meters grading 0.76 g/t AuEq. Similarly, in drill hole GS-21-119, the DS-5 contains an enriched central core of gold mineralization that yields an impressive 1.76 g/t AuEq over 196.5 meters within the overall intercept of 1.09 g/t AuEq over 564.0 meters. Due to the success of the step-out exploration drilling at the Goldstorm Deposit, the Eureka drill was dispatched to continue the step-out drilling to the northeast at Goldstorm.

Our primary goal remains to find the limits to the Goldstorm Deposit and to constrain the resources from our Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of 19.41 million ounces of Measured and Indicated and 7.9 million ounces of Inferred gold-equivalent ounces. We continue to intercept exceptional mineralization within the defined domains and consistently identify extensions to these domains particularly to the northeast and northwest, as well as at depth. Clearly, more drilling is required to further define the Goldstorm, Eureka and Perfect Storm Zones for 2022."

Table l: Results Goldstorm Zone and Eureka Zone Press Release September 27, 2021

Section Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu ppm AuEQ

(g/t) 111+00 NE EK-21-01 Eureka 12.50 230.00 217.50 0.68 3.85 279 0.76 89.00 228.50 139.50 0.82 3.80 390 0.91 95.00 162.50 67.50 1.01 5.60 467 1.13 114+50 NE GS-21-114* 300H 203.00 214.00 11.00 1.51 1.33 99 1.53 114+50 NE GS-21-116 300H+CS600 296.00 1388.00 1092.00 0.52 2.84 1653 0.75 including 300H 318.50 534.50 216.00 0.72 3.97 352 0.81 with 477.50 534.50 57.00 1.18 6.79 501 1.32 and 636.50 707.00 70.50 0.91 3.58 303 0.99 CS6000 1040.00 1388.00 348.00 0.62 3.42 4379 1.18 including 1080.50 1341.50 261.00 0.70 2.99 5521 1.39 116+50 NE GS-21-119 DS5 726.00 1290.00 564.00 0.96 8.45 244 1.09 including 861.00 1057.50 196.50 1.62 10.31 153 1.76 * Hole shut down due to extreme deviation and redrilled as GS-21-116 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release September 28, 2021

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) 111+00 NE EK-21-01 429775.9 6272171.8 1380.5 312 -50 299 114+50 NE GS-21-114 428656.9 6273199.7 1370.9 292 -65 215.8 114+50 NE GS-21-116 428656.9 6273199.7 1370.9 295 -64 1529 116+50 NE GS-21-119 429068.6 6273270.3 1222.1 295 -85 1290

Walter Storm, Tudor Gold President and CEO, stated: "We are very excited to see the continuing expansion of the Goldstorm Deposit to the northeast with the release of these exceptional drill results. The geological potential of the Treaty Creek Project is growing with each new drill hole. All drill holes that have reached their targeted depths have encountered significant precious metal mineralization. One very important aspect about the furthest step-out drill hole GS-21-119, is that this vertical hole ended in gold mineralization at 1290 meters. This hole had to be abandoned as the ice pad became too hazardous to continue drilling and worker safety is always our number one priority. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth. In addition to this, our exploration team continues to encounter significant gold mineralization in other zones, such as the Eureka Zone. With the news of yet another positive result from Tudor's first hole at the Eureka Zone (EK-21-01), the geological potential of this zone has been up-graded to a priority near surface gold target. This drill hole was started with the largest diameter core possible (PQ), then sized-down to HQ diameter core as the hole progressed. Our drill crews were able to get excellent core recoveries in very fractured ground. We congratulate our drillers for a successful campaign during these difficult times and look forward to releasing additional positive news in the coming weeks as drilling continues to progress extremely well."

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek commented: "Treaty Creek drilling continues to impress with not only significant Goldstorm expansion but also with more long higher grade gold intervals. The size of the deposit just keeps growing and growing. The project is in a league of its own. To say we are very pleased is understating the obvious.

The Tudor Gold team continues to work with precision and excellence. We look forward to continuing drills results coming in the weeks ahead."

About the Eureka drill target:

The Eureka zone is located approximately 1000 meters southeast of the Goldstorm Deposit along the western edge of an extensive, bright yellow-orange gossan zone covering over one square kilometer of clay, sericite, quartz and pyrite alteration. Alteration overprints several different rock units, including volcanic flows and breccias, plagioclase-porphyry intrusions, and minor sedimentary rocks. Alteration mineralogy suggests a shallow magmatic hydrothermal or epithermal environment of formation, with the potential to host gold-silver bearing veins and pervasive lower grade disseminated gold-silver mineralization.





Image of the Eureka Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/97868_25da161ed41ee922_001full.jpg





At the Eureka showing, outcrops are cut by veins infilled with fine to coarse-grained quartz, calcite, and pyrite. Veins have steep dips with variable orientations and form weakly sheeted to stockwork zones. In the Eureka zone and surrounding area about 20 holes have been drilled on various targets by previous operators with poor core recoveries. Several long intervals of weakly elevated gold grades were returned, such as 0.46 g/t Au over 169.2 m (DH 97-1) and 0.69 g/t Au, 2.9 g/t Ag over 75.5 m (TC07-02). Additional drilling is required to better define the mineralized areas.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Corporation expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Corporation's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Corporation in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

