North Arrow Starts Till Sampling at Pikoo Diamond Project, SK

VANCOUVER, Sept. 28, 2021 - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) reports that crews have been mobilized to start a seven-to-ten-day exploration till sampling program at its 100% owned Pikoo Diamond Project in central eastern Saskatchewan, approximately 140 km east of La Ronge, SK. The program is intended to better define kimberlite indicator mineral ("KIM") trains within previously identified target areas, improving upon sample density in key areas. Past till sampling in these target areas has returned a full suite of KIM's, including Cr-pyrope garnets derived from well within the diamond stability field. Samples will be processed through November and December and results used to plan follow-up exploration in 2022.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow stated, "North Arrow has discovered 10 kimberlite occurrences at the Pikoo project, including the highly diamondiferous PK150 discovery. Till sampling works very well as an exploration tool in this area and kimberlite indictor mineral results from the current program will help define and prioritize drill targets in four areas of the project. The property has all required permits for drilling in 2022."

About the Pikoo Diamond Project

The Pikoo Diamond Project consists of 39,752 hectares of mineral claims located approximately 140 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. An all-season road and power line to the community of Deschambault Lake comes to within 6 km of the project's southern boundary. North Arrow has discovered 10 kimberlite occurrences within the project area and microdiamond testing of five of the kimberlites has confirmed they are diamondiferous. All kimberlites have been discovered at or near the up-ice termination of well-defined kimberlite indicator mineral trains. Detailed petrography of the discovered kimberlites in conjunction with diamond results, mineral abundances and core logging information indicate that additional, as yet undiscovered kimberlites are located within the project area. Details on diamond recoveries and past exploration efforts can be found at North Arrow's website here.

North Arrow's diamond exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo., President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong has reviewed the contents of this press release.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of diamond exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global diamond industry. North Arrow's most advanced diamond project is the Q1-4 diamond deposit at the Naujaat Project (NU), where a 2,000 tonne bulk sample was collected this summer and will be processed this fall. The Company is also evaluating diamond bearing kimberlites discovered at the Mel (NU), Loki (NWT) and LDG JV Projects (NWT). The Company also maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project (NU), located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine.

