Sixty North Gold Announces Renewal of a Marketing and Investor Relations Agreement with FronTier Flex Marketing

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F4) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold"):

Sixty North Gold is pleased to announce that it has renewed the marketing and consulting agreement with FronTier Flex Marketing ("FronTier") to provide marketing and investor relations. FronTier is a marketing and investor relations group with a home office in Toronto, Canada. FronTier will continue to assist the Company by increasing market awareness for the Company using a number of financial market communications initiatives, including facilitating in-person introductions for the Company with institutional and retail brokers in Toronto and other financial capitals, and through media distribution on national television, radio and multiple on-line channels.

Under the terms of the engagement, FronTier has been retained for a 12-month period to September 16, 2022 at $90,000 (plus applicable sales tax) per annum plus direct expenses. The Company granted 300,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.10 per share until September 22, 2022 to FronTier.

Dr. Dave Webb, President and CEO, states, "We are pleased to have renewed the engagement of FronTier, as they have greatly extended market awareness of Sixty North Gold over the last year through a variety of media channels and direct investor presentations."

About the Company

The Company is focused on bring its Mon Mine back into production, and crews have been preparing the site to commence mining. The Mon Mine produced 15,000 ounces of gold from 15,000 tonnes of ore between 1989 and 1997, operating on a seasonal basis to a depth of 15 m below surface, with gold prices generally averaging between US$350 and US$400 per ounce. Permits to mine and mill at 100 tpd are in place, making the Mon Mine the only gold project permitted for production in the NWT. The Company plans to drive a ramp to depth below the old stopes, and to extract a bulk sample confirming grade and continuity. Management believes the similarity to the Discovery Mine, located to the north of the Mon Property where 1 million ounces were mined from 1 million tons of ore, indicates the potential for the Mon Mine.

Other targets on the property include recently discovered silver- and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets, as well as shear zone-hosted gold mineralization. The shear zones are similar in nature to, and hosted in the same rocks as, the world-class deposits at the Con and Giant Mines in Yellowknife which produced 14 million oz. gold.

The Company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective and contiguous 2,394 hectare Hangstone Property adjoining the Mon Property to the East and South from an independent prospector. The Mon Property shear zone and VMS targets can be projected onto the Hangstone Property.

For more information, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit the Company's website at www.sixtynorthgold.com.

For further information, please contact David Webb at 604-818-1400.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

