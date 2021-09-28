Harfang continues to deliver high grade gold on the Serpent Project (James Bay, Québec)

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2021 - Harfang Exploration Inc. ("Harfang") (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to report high grade gold results from bedrock samples from its summer exploration program on its wholly owned Serpent Property ("Property") located in Eeyou Istchee - James Bay (Qu?bec) (Fig. 1). A current 3,500 m drill program is well underway to test significant gold trends on the Property.



Highlights include:

Grab samples up to 345 g/t Au from Trench TR-21-26;

Channel samples up to 208 g/t Au over 0.75 m (Powerline showing);

Quartz-tourmaline boulders (up to 45.5 g/t Au) up-ice of the Moby-Dick gold structure;

Metallic sieve analyses up to 3,710 g/t Au for the coarse fraction (>106 microns) confirming the abundance of coarse-grained gold grains.

These results demonstrate the potential for high grade orogenic gold mineralizations along structures more than 7 km long straddling Harfang and LaSalle's properties (Fig. 2). Regional prospecting outlines potential for additional gold structures north and south of the Stu structure. Harfang carries with confidence its drill program in and around the marshland up-ice of the gold-in-till anomaly.

Table 1. Most significant gold samples (>5 g/t Au) from the summer 2021 program (preliminary results).

Area Au (g/t) Length (m) Metallic Sieve Powerline Channel 208 0.75 3,710 g/t Au for the coarse fraction Channel 86.92 0.90 Results pending Channel 46.3 0.30 731 g/t Au for the coarse fraction Channel 18.90 1.05 Results pending Grab 296 Results pending Grab 32.9 Results pending Grab 15.7 Results pending TR-21-26 Grab 345 Results pending Channel 27.10 0.60 699 g/t Au for the coarse fraction Channel 10.65 0.40 109.5 g/t Au for the coarse fraction Channel 6.77 0.52 103.5 g/t Au for the coarse fraction Quartz-tourmaline Boulders Grab 45.5 Results pending Grab 13.25 Results pending Grab 5.85 Trench TR-21-24 Channel 13.30 0.65 196 g/t Au for the coarse fraction Channel 10.30 0.30 Results pending Trench TR-21-25 Channel 17.58 0.95 Results pending TR-21-03 Channel 26.3 0.25 Results pending Channel 13.8 0.35 Results pending Channel 8.17 0.25 TR-21-07 Channel 21.34 2.80 including 66.8 0.85 Results pending SER-21-JPF-004 Grab 26.6 Results pending

This press release discusses the most interesting gold occurrences from summer 2021.

1-Powerline showing

This gold occurrence, located in the northern part of the Property, returned up to 125 and 60 g/t Au from grab samples in 2020 (Figs. 1 and 3). The showing consists in decimetric to metric quartz veins hosted in a sheared tonalitic gneiss. Channel samples returned up to 208 g/t Au over 0.75 m and grab samples up to 296 g/t Au in 2021 (Table 1, Fig. 3). Visible gold is common in these quartz veins (Fig. 4) which extend up to 50 m laterally. Alteration minerals include sericite, K-feldspar and biotite. Up to 1% disseminated pyrite is locally present.

Summer prospecting in the northern part of the Property was successful with the discovery of several metric wide quartz veins and smaller quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in tonalitic gneiss and late intermediate to felsic intrusive rocks. Preliminary results from these veins include 12.55, 2.64 and 1.15 g/t Au (Fig. 1). These early encouraging results led to the addition of new claims by map designation in the northern part of the Property. Many analytical results are still pending.

2-Trench TR-21-26

This trench is located in the Moby-Dick and Tetras area (Fig. 2). A sub-metric quartz vein in shear zone returned up to 27.10 g/t Au over 0.60 m (channel) (Table 1). A grab sample with visible gold grains returned 345 g/t Au from that same vein (Fig. 5). The zone corresponds to a metric wide shear zone hosted in diorite and striking into a N030-040? direction. The Tetras shear zone, located 240 m to the southeast, returned local anomalous gold values with a maximum of 1.78 g/t Au over 0.55 m.

3-Quartz-tourmaline boulders Area

Four similar boulders scattered over a 20 m2 site returned high grade gold values: 45.5, 13.25, 5.85, 3.97 g/t Au (Table 1, Fig. 6). These samples were collected as a follow-up on a gold-rich boulder (24.91 g/t Au) discovered at this site during fall 2020. The floats, sub-metric and angular in shape, may have been disintegrated from a larger and single boulder following freeze-thaw cycles. They consist in quartz veins with black tourmaline, actinolite, chlorite, magnetite, epidote, hematite and disseminated pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite. The floats are located near the junction between two structural lineaments oriented into N245? (Moby-Dick) and N305? directions. The latter structure contains discontinuous high grade gold up to 13.30 g/t Au over 0.65 m. Figure 6 also shows high gold grades obtained in the northeastern extension of the Moby-Dick structure (trench TR-20-05) during late 2020. That trench is located 45 m southwest of the quartz-tourmaline boulders.

Our summer exploration program included excavating of 26 mechanical trenching, detailed geological mapping and prospecting. A total of 599 channel samples and more than 560 grab samples were collected so far. Trenching was carried out in specific areas around the marshland where earlier prospecting had revealed large gold-bearing quartz veins and shear zones. Recent prospecting was focused on selected areas around the marshland and in the northern part of the Property. A soil survey (B-horizon) with more than 800 samples was completed. Results from these soil samples and approximately 250 grab samples are pending.

Harfang is actually drilling and conducting prospecting. More results will be released as they become available.

To view FIGURES 1 to 6, please click here.

Harfang also announces the grant of 60,000 stock options to Vincent Dub?-Bourgeois, recently appointed director of Harfang. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of Harfang. Each option entitles to purchase one (1) common share of Harfang at a price of $0.32 per common share for a period of ten (10) years from September 28, 2021.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been prepared and approved by Fran?ois Huot, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration at Harfang, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Quality control

Rock samples discussed in this press release were sent to ALS (Val-d'Or, Qu?bec) to be analyzed for gold. Some of them were also analyzed for 33 other chemical elements. Gold was analyzed by atomic absorption following fire assaying on a 30-g sample fraction (Au-AA23). Other elements were analyzed using the four-acid ICP-AES method (ME-ICP61). Samples with >3 g/t Au were reanalyzed with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Metallic sieve analyses were done when >10 g/t Au following the Au-SCR21 procedure. Sample preparation and analytical determination were performed in various ALS laboratories.

The sampling procedures and the quality control followed protocols developed by Harfang and ALS. Preliminary data interpretation was done by Harfang.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Qu?bec. Harfang's development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

