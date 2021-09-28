CAVU Mining Announces Application to List on the OTCQB

Vancouver, September 28, 2021 - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTC: CAVVF) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company"), announces that it has applied for its common shares to be trading on the OTC Markets, "QB" level, a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up to date on the status of the application.

"We see strong demand for our Company from U.S. investors and filing the application to the OTCQB gives higher visibility to potential U.S. investors and existing shareholders of CAVU mining," stated Jaap Verbaas, CEO of CAVU. "The application was filed earlier this year and we are working with the OTC to expedite the process as much as possible. We look forward to announcing our official OTCQB approval in the very near term."

The Company has already received eligibility from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") which has greatly simplified the process of trading the Company's common shares on the OTC PINK. The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Companies must be current in their financial reporting to undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for the Company, once listed, at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will provide additional liquidity and increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets. CAVU will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its symbol "CAVU".

About CAVU Mining Corp.

CAVU Mining Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon and continues to evaluate complimentary mineral projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

