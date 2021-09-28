Manganese X Energy Corp. Announces Graphano to Commence Trading on Thursday September 30, 2021

Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X") and Graphano Energy Limited ("Graphano") (TSXV: GEL) are pleased to announce that Graphano has been approved to begin trading through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange") to begin on Thursday September 30, 2021 under the trading symbol "GEL".

While Manganese X and Graphano regret the earlier delays with respect to the commencement of trading, they are very pleased that the Exchange has advised that a Bulletin will be issued on September 28, 2021 to announce the commencement of trading on September 30, 2021.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X, said, "Although the spin-out process has taken much longer than anticipated, it has now come to a successful conclusion, and we are thrilled to announce the commencement of trading of Graphano's shares on the TSXV. We are also pleased to announce that the Graphano shares which were issued at $0.05 per share have been consolidated on a 6.5:1 basis and are now have a revised deemed issuance price of $0.325 per Graphano share."

Luisa Moreno, CEO of Graphano, commented, "While the delays were disappointing and frustrating, the end result is the right one; Graphano will be trading as a Tier 2 mining company of the Exchange, and we look forward to making our many shareholders very happy with the rapid progress that we have planned on the LAB Project. We also intend to be reviewing other possible acquisition opportunities as we are able to identify them with a view to becoming a significant exploration and development company of technology minerals. Please stay tuned."

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying uncommonly advanced value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The company is also striving to achieve new environment-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only publicly traded manganese company in Canada and the USA moving rapidly toward commercialization of a manganese deposit.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

About Graphano Energy Limited

Graphano is a mining company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing graphite resources with potential-from exploration to production. Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. Graphano has state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly mining technology. Our property, located in Quebec, Canada, has historically been a natural resource for graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and robotics, we have updated our technology to meet the demands of the future.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Graphano Energy Ltd.

Luisa Moreno

CEO and Director

Email: graphano@gmail.com

