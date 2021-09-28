Monarch Mining Reports its Results for the Quarter and 232-Day Period Ended June 30, 2021

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2021 - Monarch Mining Corp. ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) reported its results today for the quarter and 232-day period ended June 30, 2021. Amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Summary of financial results

(In dollars, except per share data)



232-DAY PERIOD ENDED

JUNE 30,

2021 THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

2021 Administration 1,761,466 1,176,022 Care and maintenance 2,757,758 1,794,899 Exploration 3,471,155 2,229,013 Income tax recovery deferred mining taxes (1,766,907) (1,790,126) Net loss (5,598,402) (2,837,751) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.12) (0.04)

"Since being listed on January 26 as the new entity Monarch Mining Corp., we have made great progress and are now well on our way to restarting operations at the Beaufor Mine, aiming to increase the mine's previous annual production," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. "At the moment, we are getting the Beaufor Mine and Beacon Mill ready to start the pre-production phase start this fall, and we are continuing to recruit personnel to that we can start commercial production by June 2022. On the exploration side, the 42,500-metre drilling program is ongoing at Beaufor, with four underground drills currently on site, and we are extremely pleased with the results to date."

"Thanks to strategic financings undertaken during the year, we have managed to increase our cash and balance-of-sale-receivable position to approximately $38 million as at September 15, 2021, while minimizing share dilution for our shareholders. We also continue to move work forward on our other advanced projects, McKenzie Break and Croinor Gold, which both have excellent exploration potential," concluded Mr. Lacoste.

About Monarch

Monarch Mining Corp. (TSX: GBAR) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four advanced projects, including the fully permitted past-producing Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other advanced assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch's wholly owned and fully permitted Beacon 750 tpd mill. Monarch owns 28,702 hectares (287 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host 714,982 ounces of combined measured and indicated gold resources and 421,793 ounces of combined inferred resources.

Table 1: Monarch combined gold resources