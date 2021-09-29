Alta Zinc Limited: 2021 Annual Report

Perth, Australia - Alta Zinc Ltd. 's (ASX:AZI) (FRA:8EE) focus is its brownfields Gorno Zinc Project, located in the Lombardy region in northern Italy and the Punta Corna Cobalt Project in the Piedmont region. The Company has also recently applied for licences over two of the most significant historical copper mining districts in Italy. Since establishing an in-country presence in Italy in 2015, Alta has built a strong project team that understands the regulatory framework and environmental requirements, has a well-established track record of securing the necessary permits and licences to operate and has developed a rapport with national stakeholders and the community.During the last financial year, Alta continued its exploration programs at Gorno with the work completed culminating in an updated Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) and Exploration Target. These outcomes represent key milestones which are pivotal to workstreams to deliver an up-scaled mine plan and plant configuration that will underpin Alta's plans for a Gorno mine restart in 2024.At Punta Corna, Alta has drill-ready targets ready to commence when the required permitting is finalised. The Project has been significantly advanced through several campaigns of surface geological mapping and sampling and an in-depth review of historical project exploration and research. This has greatly increased confidence in the untapped mineral potential of the Project area.Alta's pipeline of opportunities for critical base and battery metals in projects in Italy has been expanded, with applications made for exploration licences over the historic mining areas of Monte Bianco in Liguria and Corchia in Emilia Romagna. Both are brown-field sites and formerly high-grade producers of copper and associated elements, which ceased production at times of low metal prices and without the benefit of modern exploration techniques.To view the Annual Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3WUH3J0F





About Alta Zinc Limited:



Alta Zinc Ltd. (ASX:AZI)(FRA:8EE) is an emerging ASX-listed exploration and development company focused on unlocking dormant value at the Gorno Project. Gorno is an historic high-grade zinc mine in industrialised Northern Italy, proximal to smelters and key infrastructure and with a track record of producing high quality clean concentrates to European Smelters.



Drilling of known brownfields high-grade targets is underway and aims to strengthen the current Resource inventory. Subsequent project development will leverage off the existing underground infrastructure, simple metallurgy and advanced technical studies to de-risk a future feasibility study. The Company also has a portfolio of other mineral exploration projects in northern Italy and Australia.





Source:

Alta Zinc Ltd.





Contact:

Geraint Harris Managing Director Alta Zinc Ltd. +61 8 9321 5000 info@altazinc.com Adam Miethke Discovery Capital Partners info@discoverycapital.com.au