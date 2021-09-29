Menü Artikel
GoGold Drills 1,956 g/t AgEq over 1.0m within 6.1m of 526 g/t AgEq at Newly Drilled Mololoa in Los Ricos North

12:30 Uhr  |  CNW

Shares Outstanding: 277,766,117
Trading Symbols: TSX: GGD
OTCQX: GLGDF

HALIFAX, Sept. 29, 2021 - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to release the initial drill holes at Mololoa within Los Ricos North, which is located approximately one kilometre north of the El Favor deposit and may be an easterly extension of the Casados deposit. Hole LRGM-21-006 intersected 1.0m of 1,956 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq"), within 6.1m of 526 g/t AgEq. See Table 1 for breakdown of silver and gold values.

"These are the first holes drilled at Mololoa which show a vein structure with high grades of silver and gold that we believe will add additional ounces and grade to the upcoming initial resource at Los Ricos North," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "We encountered numerous old workings while drilling Mololoa and will attempt to drill below the level of the old workings, so we are able to see the full extent of the intact mineralized zone."

Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections

Hole ID

Area/Vein

From

To

Length1

Au

Ag

AuEq2

AgEq2


(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

LRGM-21-001

Soledad Vein

8.6

18.5

9.9

0.21

67.1

1.10

82.6

including

15.0

17.2

2.2

0.46

163.5

2.64

197.7

LRGM-21-002

Mined Void

14.1

18.5

4.4

*

*

*

*

Soledad Vein

18.5

21.4

2.9

0.18

100.0

1.51

113.3

LRGM-21-003

Soledad Vein

34.5

42.3

7.8

0.38

162.2

2.54

190.5

including

35.4

37.7

2.3

1.08

456.2

7.16

537.4

LRGM-21-004

Mined Void

45.0

48.6

3.6

*

*

*

*

Soledad Vein

48.6

61.6

13.0

0.06

86.3

1.21

90.6

including

52.3

55.4

3.1

0.13

182.6

2.56

192.1

LRGM-21-005

Soledad Vein

46.5

61.3

14.8

0.02

49.0

0.67

50.6

including

57.0

61.3

4.3

0.05

89.3

1.24

92.9

LRGM-21-006

Mined Void

104.0

109.7

5.7

*

*

*

*

Soledad Vein

109.7

115.8

6.1

0.95

454.7

7.01

525.7

including

110.8

112.8

2.0

2.58

1,177.5

18.28

1,371.2

including

111.8

112.8

1.0

3.95

1,660.0

26.08

1,956.3

LRGM-21-007

Soledad Vein

9.9

17.5

7.6

0.34

83.1

1.45

108.7

including

14.0

16.0

2.0

0.66

137.0

2.49

186.5

LRGM-21-008

Soledad Vein

18.1

29.1

11.0

0.83

276.3

4.51

338.5

including

23.9

26.1

2.2

2.11

774.5

12.43

932.4

including

23.9

24.5

0.6

3.63

1,180.0

19.36

1,452.3

LRGM-21-009

Mined Void

6.3

9.0

2.7

*

*

*

*

Soledad Vein

13.1

25.1

12.0

0.16

58.1

0.93

69.8

including

20.3

24.1

3.8

0.32

78.9

1.37

102.9

LRGM-21-010

Soledad Vein

22.0

33.5

11.5

0.09

26.3

0.44

33.4

including

23.0

25.0

2.0

0.47

67.5

1.37

102.5

and

81.9

83.0

1.1

0.37

128.0

2.08

156.0

LRGM-21-011

Tamara Vein

26.0

31.4

5.4

1.02

196.0

3.63

272.2

including

28.5

30.4

2.0

1.68

317.4

5.91

443.3

including

28.5

29.0

0.6

3.46

418.0

9.03

677.5

LRGM-21-012

Soledad Vein

114.2

121.8

7.6

0.14

80.0

1.21

90.5

including

118.7

120.3

1.6

0.32

197.3

2.95

221.5

LRGM-21-013

Tamara Vein

26.4

31.8

5.5

1.64

298.9

5.62

421.8

including

28.5

31.2

2.7

2.96

532.2

10.06

754.4

including

28.5

29.5

0.9

4.50

607.0

12.59

944.5

and

41.6

42.8

1.2

0.54

143.0

2.44

183.2

LRGM-21-014

Soledad Vein

28.4

41.0

12.7

0.42

178.0

2.79

209.5

including

33.7

36.3

2.6

1.56

595.0

9.49

711.7

including

33.7

34.6

0.9

1.67

922.0

13.96

1,046.9

LRGM-21-015

Tamara Vein

46.1

46.7

0.7

0.10

39.4

0.62

46.5

LRGM-21-016

Soledad Vein

42.9

47.7

4.9

0.29

69.8

1.22

91.5

including

43.6

46.7

3.2

0.39

93.6

1.64

123.0

LRGM-21-017

Soledad Vein

116.0

120.0

4.0

0.79

263.8

4.30

322.9

including

116.0

118.3

2.3

1.33

437.4

7.16

537.1

including

116.9

117.6

0.7

3.67

1,080.0

18.07

1,355.3

LRGM-21-018

Tamara Vein

30.2

32.0

1.8

0.44

45.5

1.04

78.2

and

98.0

99.0

1.0

0.39

117.0

1.95

145.9

and

107.0

107.9

0.8

0.80

152.0

2.83

212.1

and

143.0

144.5

1.5

0.01

218.0

2.92

218.8

LRGM-21-021

Mined Void

43.2

44.5

1.3

*

*

*

*

Soledad Vein

89.0

89.5

0.5

0.07

92.0

1.30

97.3

LRGM-21-022

Soledad Vein

53.0

58.5

5.5

0.34

145.4

2.28

170.7

including

54.3

56.5

2.3

0.74

280.2

4.48

336.0

LRGM-21-023

Soledad Vein

7.7

9.0

1.3

0.34

40.6

0.88

66.0

LRGM-21-024

Tamara Vein

116.9

120.9

4.0

0.29

63.4

1.14

85.1

including

116.9

118.5

1.6

0.55

128.4

2.26

169.4

LRGM-21-025

Soledad Vein

16.9

23.5

6.7

0.22

66.4

1.10

82.8

including

19.9

21.9

2.0

0.54

132.0

2.30

172.1

including

19.9

20.9

1.0

0.60

165.0

2.80

210.0

LRGM-21-026

Soledad Vein

10.7

16.3

5.6

0.25

54.4

0.98

73.3

including

13.5

16.3

2.9

0.38

77.7

1.41

105.8

LRGM-21-027

Soledad Vein

87.5

120.5

33.0

0.02

30.2

0.43

32.0

including

94.6

97.4

2.8

0.03

71.3

0.98

73.2

1.

Not true width

2.

AqEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 at recoveries of 100%

3.

Hole LRGM-21-019 and LRGM-21-020 are excluded as they did not intercept significant mineralization

Figure 1: Mololoa Plan View

Figure 2: Cross Section LRGM-21-006 & LRGM-21-014

Figure 3: Plan View - La Trini to El Favor Area of Los Ricos North

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length

LRGM-21-001

584713

2337783

1040

245

-60

154.4

LRGM-21-002

584726

2337761

1034

240

-60

109.5

LRGM-21-003

584966

2337646

1013

210

-60

160.5

LRGM-21-004

585168

2337668

964

210

-50

160.0

LRGM-21-005

585169

2337668

964

180

-50

172.5

LRGM-21-006

584926

2337808

1038

240

-50

200.0

LRGM-21-007

584731

2337737

1032

240

-60

118.0

LRGM-21-008

584707

2337814

1043

240

-60

107.1

LRGM-21-009

584887

2338029

1019

240

-50

194.0

LRGM-21-010

584897

2338089

993

240

-50

221.0

LRGM-21-011

584891

2338277

901

240

-50

54.2

LRGM-21-012

584935

2337788

1047

240

-55

209.2

LRGM-21-013

584890

2338276

901

240

-55

228.5

LRGM-21-014

584761

2337727

1039

240

-50

83.0

LRGM-21-015

584803

2338305

913

240

-50

173.2

LRGM-21-016

584773

2337706

1046

240

-50

113.0

LRGM-21-017

584947

2337776

1050

240

-55

164.0

LRGM-21-018

584773

2338342

942

240

-50

151.7

LRGM-21-019

584770

2337774

1026

240

-60

101.0

LRGM-21-020

584695

2337832

1045

240

-50

89.0

LRGM-21-021

584772

2338342

941

240

-80

163.5

LRGM-21-022

584782

2337683

1043

240

-50

101.0

LRGM-21-023

584676

2337853

1036

240

-50

98.0

LRGM-21-024

584810

2338338

936

240

-50

184.9

LRGM-21-025

584713

2337843

1035

240

-50

110.0

LRGM-21-026

584746

2337778

1031

240

-60

86.0

LRGM-21-027

584913

2337842

1016

240

-55

152.0

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

Access the GoGold Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/decks/10437 and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.

Los Ricos District Exploration Projects

The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which indicated a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV5% of US$295M.

The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and includes drilling at the El Favor, La Trini, Mololoa, Casados and El Orito targets. During 2020, GoGold's exploration team identified over 100 targets on the Los Ricos North properties, demonstrating the significant exploration potential. The Company plans to drill 10 of these targets as part of its 2021 drilling program which is planned to exceed 100,000 metres of drilling and will be one of the largest in Mexico.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification
The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facility in Zacatecas, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106?m). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code AA23) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code ME-GRAV21). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (ME-GRA21).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources
GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogold-drills-1-956-gt-ageq-over-1-0m-within-6-1m-of-526-gt-ageq-at-newly-drilled-mololoa-in-los-ricos-north-301387427.html

SOURCE GoGold Resources Inc.



Contact
Steve Low, Corporate Development, GoGold Resources, T: 416 855 0435, E: steve@gogoldresources.com
Mineninfo

GoGold Resources Inc.

GoGold Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JAES
CA38045Y1025
www.gogoldresources.com
