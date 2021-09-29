Christopher Hamel Promoted to VP Exploration

Nathan Barsi becomes UEX District Geologist

Saskatoon, September 29, 2021 - UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the promotions of Mr. Christopher Hamel to the Company's new Vice President, Exploration and Mr. Nathan Barsi to the role of District Geologist, Athabasca Basin effective October 1, 2021.

Christopher "Chris" Hamel P.Geo., joined UEX in 2016 and held the positions of Chief Geologist from 2017 to 2020 and Exploration Manager since January, 2021. Chris has been employed in mineral exploration industry since completing his B.Sc. at the University of Saskatchewan in 2001, working with DeBeers Canada Exploration and Cameco Corp. prior to joining UEX. Involved in a number of discoveries while at Cameco and UEX, Chris led the team that discovered the Powell Zone expansion at Cameco's Eagle Point Mine on the Rabbit Lake Operation. As Cameco's District Geologist, he was responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of exploration programs that led to the discovery of deposits at Fox Lake and Mann Lake. As Chief Geologist and Exploration Manager at UEX, Chris has been able to participate in the planning and execution of successful drill programs at Christie Lake, West Bear, and the Hidden Bay Project in addition to the discovery at Michael Lake in 2021, all while helping to mentor junior geologists and help develop future opportunities for UEX. Chris is a Professional Geologist and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geologists of Saskatchewan.

Nathan Barsi joined UEX in December, 2016 as a Project Geologist and most recently held the position of Senior Geologist with the Company. Nathan was a key member of the exploration team that discovered the ?rora Deposit on the Christie Lake Project and has led UEX's Co-Ni pioneering exploration efforts in the Athabasca Basin that defined resources at the West Bear Co-Ni Deposit and to the recent discovery of the Michael Lake Co-Ni Zone. Prior to joining UEX, Nathan was a member of Cameco's exploration team and was involved in expanding resources at the JCU/Cameco's Millennium Deposit and several other uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin. Nathan graduated in 2007 with a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan and is a Professional Geologist and member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geologists of Saskatchewan.

Chris and Nathan have been key members of the UEX team for several years and have incredible passion for mineral exploration. Both are innovative explorationists with an exceptional nose and knack for making new mineral discoveries. Their new roles with UEX will allow them to leverage their passion, knowledge and ideas for uranium and cobalt exploration with our growing team of explorationists.

--- Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO

About UEX

UEX is a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in an exceptional portfolio of uranium projects.

UEX's directly-owned portfolio of projects is located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium belt which in 2020 accounted for approximately 8.1% of the global primary uranium production. In addition to advancing its uranium development projects through its ownership interest in JCU, UEX is currently advancing several other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and ?rora deposits at the Christie Lake Project , the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project, the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Development Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.

UEX is also 50:50 co-owner of JCU with Denison. JCU's portfolio of projects includes interests in some of Canada's key future uranium development projects, notably a 30.099% interest in Cameco's Millennium Uranium Development Project, a 10% interest in Denison Mines Wheeler River Project, and a 33.8123% interest in Orano Canada's Kiggavik Project, located in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, as well as minority interests in nine other grassroots uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.

UEX is also leading the discovery of cobalt in Canada, with three cobalt-nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, including the only primary cobalt deposit in Canada. The 100% owned West Bear Project hosts the West Bear Cobalt-Nickel Deposit, the newly discovered Michael Lake Co-Ni Zone, and the West Bear Uranium Deposit. UEX also owns 100% of two early-stage cobalt exploration projects, the Axis Lake and Key West Projects.

