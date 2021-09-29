Gratomic Collaborates with Community to Initiate Improvements in Local Residential Primary School

TORONTO, September 29, 2021 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces its recent outreach initiative to initiate improvements at a local residential primary school. A small kick-off event was held at the J.S. Herero Primary School in the Bethany District of Southern Namibia, where the Gratomic Executive team had the opportunity to witness first-hand the roadblocks faced by the staff and students at the facility.

Although kept extremely clean, the facility itself has fallen into disrepair. All aspects of the building require maintenance including the kitchen, residences, classrooms, and exterior. Repairs will include, flooring, paint, windows, linens, furniture, and more. Gratomic aims to see that the school receives adequate classroom resources, playground equipment and library books. The Company has committed to setting up a trust fund on behalf of the J.S. Herero Primary School in the amount of 5 million Namibian Dollars (approximately $454,000 CDN), from which the approved vendors will receive payment for goods and services provided. Certain controls will be in place, such as proof of work in the form of photographs and detailed invoices will be submitted to the trust for Company approval prior to any release of funds.

"This is a project close to my heart," stated Lynne Brand, General Manager and Head of HR, Namibia, "to see the struggle first-hand is heart-wrenching and it means a lot to us at Gratomic to be able to provide these students with the tools to excel in their educational career."

The outdoor event began with introductions of the School Staff, Community Elders, and the Gratomic team. The Company was honoured with performances from students and Gratomic CEO & President Arno Brand made a moving speech. From there, a donation of 300 student gifts comprised of backpacks loaded with essential items and gift bags containing special extras, such as chocolates and a toy, were presented to the students. The Company also donated a hamburger lunch and were grateful to the local volunteers who came out to help, ensuring that the event was a success.

This event kicks off Gratomic's commitment to further develop and improve on the government run facility. Community outreach has always been a core value at Gratomic, and the Company will continue to aid in the necessary development of local schools and other community centers, maintaining its 2021 focus on youth and education in Namibia. The Company is a strong believer that children are the future and aims to provide support to local youths, encouraging education and personal and professional development.

CEO and President Arno Brand stated, "Gratomic is founded on the belief that children are our future, and because of that, we set out with the aim of contributing what we can to the local communities. It is our goal to create a lasting legacy for generations to come, we are dedicated to providing support to youth in Namibia so that they can gain access to opportunities that wouldn't have otherwise been available to them."

About Gratomic

Gratomic?is focused on?introducing an exceptional anode material to the global electric vehicle and energy storage supply chains.?True to its roots as an exploration and mining company, Gratomic aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2022 on its Aukam Graphite Project and continues to diversify its assets into a multi-national company with various projects globally. Large quantities of its naturally high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for?the?micronization,?spheronization, and the patented ALD coating?of its Aukam vein?graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is?a?global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer?Deposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2021.??Gratomic?plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship?Aukam?Graphite Project.

