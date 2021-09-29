Sentinel Resources Announces Successful Lithium Test Well Results

VANCOUVER, Sept. 29, 2021 - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (US OTC PINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") and joint venture partner Hub City Minerals Corp. ("HCM") are pleased to announce the completion of a multi-layer perforation and swab test of a vertical wellbore strategically located on one of HCM's Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions located in Saskatchewan. Laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l., which exceeded the Company's target of 74.6 mg/l.

Results from the Test Well

The target Wymark zones of the Duperow tested as follows:

Target Duperow Interval Salinities (ppm) Li Concentration (mg/litre) Lower Wymark A & B 250,000 85.0 - 85.8 Upper Wymark E & F 262,000 89.0 - 96.3

Rob Gamley, CEO of Sentinel Resources, commented, "We are very pleased with the favourable lithium concentrations in our brine sampling. Our next steps will include high-volume flow testing, which is expected to occur on or before October 31, 2021. We are looking forward to ongoing positive results of this work as we advance this highly prospective lithium brine project."

Lithium Brine Properties Joint Venture

The lithium brine properties consist of 21 permits totaling 119,739 acres (48,457 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan. Two independent laboratories (Isobrine Solutions (Edmonton, AB) and AGAT Laboratories (Calgary, AB) were engaged to analyze multiple zones of interest and measure lithium concentrations present in the formation brine. Within these zones, the targeted intervals returned lithium concentrations up to 96.3 mg/l.

Sentinel holds 67% of the joint venture with HCM holding the 33% balance.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Sentinel Resources

Sentinel Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes precious metals projects located in New South Wales, Australia and lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.sentinelexp.com.

